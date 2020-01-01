Welcome, 2020!
I’m excited to see all that the new year and decade will bring.
The months ahead already promise change as our town aims to officially launch the construction phase of the downtown redevelopment project, and seeing how the ideas of the town’s government, property and business owners, nonprofit groups and citizens come together is an exciting prospect.
I’m also eager to see what the future holds for this newspaper and its parent, The Greeneville Sun.
It’s been just over a year since we transformed into Greene County’s Accent, began printing more copies and started distributing throughout the community via home delivery and on newsstands in addition to being inserted in the Sun for subscribers.
The feedback has been tremendous. I receive so many compliments on the work our staff is doing; our columnists are being read by more people than ever before; pets being promoted here by our friends at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society are being adopted; and advertisers are getting more “bang for the buck” as their messages reach to every corner of the community.
I’m proud of all that we’ve accomplished in the last year, and I’m excited to see that progress continue.
That’s why it’s bittersweet to be writing my last column as your editor of Greene County’s Accent.
The new year ahead will find me spending most of my days in a warmer coastal climate a few hours away from this lovely little mountain town, so it’s only right that I hand over the reigns to someone who can be here all the time.
I’m thankful to all of my colleagues, past and present, at The Greeneville Sun and Adams Publishing Group for all the trust it takes to say to me, of all people, “Here, take this paper; say what you want and we’ll print 20,000 copies of it and deliver it all over.”
It’s been an honor in the purest sense of the word. Sharing interesting and unique stories about our community and the characters and events in it that you won’t find anywhere else is an important responsibility. I feel sure that will continue here long after I’ve departed — and with new, interested ideas added to the mix, too.
I’m grateful for all the doors that have opened to me through this paper in the last several years, and I’m excited about all that’s to come for all of us as we head into a new decade.
Even in my travels, I will be keeping a close eye on these pages. You might even hear from me again from time to time. After all, this paper has been part of my life for virtually my entire life; as one of the Sun’s New Year’s babies, my birth was front-page news. My dad worked as the Sun’s circulation director for a time when I was small; my sister later ran a paper route and used much of the money to enhance my stuffed animal collection; and even in the years before I started full time here, I was doing all sorts of odd jobs — typing Santa Claus letters and counting People’s Choice ballots. I guess I’ve done just about everything a Sun staffer can be asked to do at one point or another, with the exception of operating the heavy machinery — a wise restriction on part of the management. It’s been a true adventure and every minute has been meaningful to me — even the ones with a deadline looming — and I’m grateful for them all.
And, as always, I’m grateful for you, too. Thanks for reading Greene County’s Accent.
Happy New Year!