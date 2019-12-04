Just like that, Thanksgiving arrived and whipped right by. Now, ‘tis the season to be jolly.
It’s fitting that the Greeneville Christmas parade arrives on Sunday so we can continue the time-honored tradition of stepping into the holiday season together (see page 3 for more information). Of course, this follows the lighting of our community Christmas tree on the Greene County Courthouse lawn on Friday evening. I hope you’ll all be downtown for both so we can celebrate together.
Like I said last year about this time, carrying out all my holiday traditions — like being tardy in preparing my Christmas cards and having absolutely no clue what to gift the nice “kids” on my list — has me feeling pretty nostalgic.
I’m remembering Christmases-past, particularly the sweet ones from my lucky childhood, and thinking a little more than I usually do about family and friends no longer living or that I’m otherwise not able to spend time with year ‘round.
Excitement for all my favorite yuletide motions is building: crafting and trimming the tree with my parents, indulging in not-quite-diet-friendly foods (mom’s chocolate pie, if my dad will save me a piece ...), losing every family card game we play, and dusting off my favorite seasonal movies and music.
It is kind of funny how so much of my holiday nostalgia harkens to decades before my time — even before my parents were born. I’m singing along to things like Bing Crosby’s “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” or Judy Garland’s “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and, somehow, longing for “good ol’ days” I wasn’t around for. Whatever the explanation, and I’m certain there are several, I’m a sucker for “vintage Christmas.” I just love it. I can spend hours checking out old decorations, vintage photos and the like.
That’s what I did this week, thumbing through The Greeneville Sun’s photo archive for yet another stroll down Someone Else’s Memories Lane. I flipped back 50 years to 1969 for a chance to see what Greeneville-of-yesteryear was up to. I wish I had enough space to show you all the cool shots our photographers back then grabbed that have likely never been published. Maybe there will be some room to squeeze more in during the weeks ahead as the holiday approaches. I got the message loud and clear when we did this last year; I’m not the only one who enjoys seeing these.
I hope that you don’t just enjoy the vintage pictures; I hope you notice that, even though lots of things in our town have changed, five decades later, much remains the same: Santa Claus tosses candy from atop a fire truck, our military veterans get a prominent place in the procession and smiles abound as we share the streets and sidewalks of our town safely and joyfully together.
When we’re lining the downtown streets for our annual Christmas parade this Sunday — just like the folks in these vintage snapshots did a half-century ago — I guess we really can say, “Here we are as in olden days, happy golden days of yore.”