It’s the most wonderful time of the year.
Trees in our homes are donned with shiny ornaments and twinkling lights; the community’s churches are proudly proclaiming the good news; and kids are humming from excessive sugar and excitement, waiting for the Jolly Old Elf to visit and leave behind presents once again.
It’s a time to count our blessings, gather with family and friends and share goodwill with all those around us.
It’s easy for many of us to take so much for granted — our health, that we may be here to share in another Christmas season; abundance, that we may have more than enough to fill our tables and the seats around them; and wealth, that, after all the required expenses of just living, enough may be left over to secure those much-wanted gifts for those we love.
For too many all over the globe and right here, close to home, much of what so many take for granted simply doesn’t match reality at all. Loved ones lose their hard-fought health battles; adequate, nutritious meals aren’t always available; loneliness is more common than it should be; and there’s barely enough to make ends meet, much less for luxuries like games and toys.
Those in our community with plenty are fortunate in another way: We have so many opportunities to multiply our blessings.
We can do this by freely giving our time, energy and abundance to those who need a helping hand. I’m convinced that “what goes around comes around” and that the more one gives, the more one receives.
One group that receives much but gives much more, Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries, is again overseeing The Coal Fund, an outreach that helps those in need heat their homes when winter’s chill arrives. The Greeneville-Greene County Wood Ministry does the same, and Greeneville Light & Power System’s new HELP program lets customers round-up their bills to the nearest dollar for a fund that works toward the same.
Community Ministries also operates the local food bank. Others are providing nutritious meals as well — Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen, Jacob’s Well at Appalachian Helping Hands, Shepherd’s Table at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, among them.
In the spirit of giving, Gifts For Kids, Shop With A Cop and Appalachian Helping Hands’ Christmas Room are here to help Santa Claus bring a smile to every tiny heart.
Those who have little to no way to help themselves also have friends here: Our new Isaiah 117 House is stocked, furnished and welcoming children removed from terrible circumstances until a foster home is ready, and Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society works alongside Greene County Animal Control and countless volunteers and rescue organizations to save the lives of furry friends literally every day.
I don’t mean to leave anyone out, because I know there are so very many more helpers here than I could ever list. They’re easy to find.
Not a day goes by in The Greeneville Sun’s offices without receipt of an uplifting story. All through the year, civic clubs, church groups, nonprofit organizations and even totally unaffiliated, independent individuals throughout Greene County are actively working to make this corner of the world a better place.
Goodwill can be found in neighborhoods all over our community, in police and fire stations, rescue squad and ambulance bases, nursing homes and hospitals, farms and gardens, fellowship halls, booths at downtown festivals … you just have to notice it.
As we celebrate this very special occasion — the good news of great joy for all the people, the birth of the Savior — I hope you’ll find it in your heart to grow and share your own abundance, whatever type it may be. Money can only make one “rich” in a limited sense of the word.
If, at least, you have joy in your heart, you can often create two smiles out of one for each neighbor you come across.
That’s what I’d call “manifesting abundance.”
Merry Christmas!