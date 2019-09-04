The Sassafras Moon Herbal Festival, a free event in downtown Erwin, is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event began as a vision to restore and preserve the herbal traditions and plants in Southern Appalachia, a news release said. Through grant support from Appalachian Sustainable Development and Central Appalachian Network, this festival lets locals to come together and learn more about growing, harvesting, and use of native herbs.
The festival will offer vendors of all types: herbal soaps, teas, and artwork, as well as native plants for sale. Throughout the day, free presentations on a variety of topics related to herb growing and environmental stewardship of at-risk plants will be offered by local residents such as Joe Hollis of Mountain Gardens, Jeannie Dunn of Red Moon Herbs, and Chester Crain, ginseng specialist, the release said.
More information can be found at HERBalachia.com.