Saturday is “youth day” at the Greene County Range and Firearms Sports Complex, 1435 Hal Henard Road.
The event is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and open to youth ages 10-17 who are accompanied by an adult. Participants should bring their own shotgun and No. 8 field or target shot shells, an announcement said.
Range safety officers will be present on the trap fields at all times. Eye and ear protection, along with clay targets, will be provided, the release said. Hot dogs and drinks will also be served.
Registration starts at 10 a.m. in the Range Educational Center.
For more information, contact Range Master Terry Cannon at 423-620-1158.