Saving Seeds

This image provided by Jessica Damiano shows harvested seeds of California poppy, cosmos, zinnia, coneflower and nasturtiums.

 Jessica Damiano via AP

Trending Recipe Videos



Jessica Damiano writes regular gardening columns for The Associated Press. Her Gardening Calendar was named a winner in the 2021 Garden Communicators International Media Awards. Her Weekly Dirt Newsletter won two Society of Professional Journalists PCLI 2021 Media Awards. Sign up here for weekly gardening tips and advice.