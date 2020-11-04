Main Street: Greeneville announced the winners of the 11th Annual Scarecrows of Main contest. This year’s contest was sponsored by Broyles General Store located at 730 West Main St. The contest was open to all ages, individuals, families, groups, clubs and organizations. There were four different categories: residential, group/organization, business or youth. The entries are displayed in the historic Main Street District and on Main Street from the 11E By-pass to Crescent School.
Peoples’ Choice Winners and display locations are:
- Business — Traditional – Andrew Johnson National Historic Site – AJ Homestead S Main St
- Business – Any Other – Andrew Johnson Bank – 124 N Main St
- Group/Organization – Traditional – Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation – 310 S Main St
- Group/Organization – Any Other – Isaiah 117 House – 409 W Main
- Residential – Any Other – Heather Donaldson – 310 S Main St
- Residential – Traditional – Angie and Sarah Maupin – 510 W Main St
- Youth – Traditional — Asbury United Methodist Church – 201 S Main St
- Youth – Any Other – The Horn Family – 216 N Main St
The winners were presented a certificate and a Broyles gift certificate along with display signage honoring their time and talent.
Honorable Mentions were:
- Business – Traditional – General Morgan Inn – 111 N Main St
- Business – Traditional – Skyline Restoration & Maintenance – 127 S Main St
- Business – Traditional – Billy Endean Edward Jones Investments – 125 W Summer St
- Business – Traditional – Amedisys Home Health – 310 S Main St
- Business – Any Other – A Ghoul’s Liar – 310 S Main St
- Business – Any Other – Cave Law Firm – 104 N College St
- Business – Any Other – Greene County Partnership – 115 Academy St
- Group/Organization – Any Other – USS Greeneville Committee – 310 S Main St
- Group/Organization — Any Other – Town of Greeneville – 200 College St
- Residential – Traditional – Andy Daniels – 214 N Main St
Judged Best Overall – for 2020
New to the contest in 2018 was the Best Overall entry. As in the past years, all entries were viewed and judged by independent judges from out of the area with no regard to category or votes received. They were judged on creativity, theme and overall display presentation. All entries were eligible. The entry judged Best Overall for 2020 is Service Learners Walters State Community College, Niswonger Campus located on N Main St. for their “Wake Us When It’s Over – COVID-19 entry. It is their first win in this category. They received a Broyles General Store gift card, certificate and Best Overall signage.
The addition of the Best Overall award allows all entries to be judged equally and to be determined regardless of category or votes received. The popular vote is a way for the public to continue to be involved in this wonderful community activity.
Mark Stevans, Event Chairman of Main Street Greeneville said “With 1,335 votes cast, Greeneville has outdone itself yet again with this year’s Scarecrows of Main Street. The quality and the number of scarecrows on display speak to the residents of Greeneville and Greene County sense of competition, pride and commitment to a strong and vibrant downtown. I want to congratulate this year’s winners, and I encourage everyone to begin thinking about next year’s submission. It’s your hard work; ingenuity and creativity that made 2020 Scarecrows of Main such a success and will no doubt make 2021, the twelfth year even better.”
Scarecrows will remain on display until November 6th.