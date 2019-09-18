The “Scarecrows of Main” return soon for their 10th watch over downtown Greeneville.
Entries are being sought for Main Street: Greeneville’s annual decorative scarecrow competition. For the last decade, the whimsical displays have posted up at properties within the 18-block Main Street District in a friendly competition for bragging rights.
The contest is sponsored again this year by Broyles General Store, 730 W. Main St, a Main Street: Greeneville news release said.
Entries are not limited to those from within the display area, which includes the majority of the downtown area, along with Main Street extending from U.S. Highway 11E to Crescent School on West Main Street, the release said.
Those entering must be from within Greene County or be current 2019-20 members of Main Street: Greeneville, the release said.
Entries from outside the display area will be assigned a display location downtown.
The contest is open to all ages, individuals, families, groups, clubs and businesses. There are four contest categories: residential, group/organization, business and youth. Each person, family or group may only enter one time.
Other contest rules, district boundaries and entry forms are available at the Main Street: Greeneville office, 310 S. Main St. or online at www.mainstreetgreeneville.org, under “Announcements” and “10th Annual Scarecrows of Main Contest.”
“Let your imagination run wild as you create that scarecrow you have always wanted to make,” Main Street: Greeneville Executive Director Jann Mirkov said. “Could it be that we will see a straw ballerina, lawyer, shopkeeper, etc. hanging out in downtown for the next couple of weeks?”
Participants are reminded that scarecrows should be family friendly — whimsical, humorous or mischievous — and not frightening.
F
REE TO ENTER, REGISTER BY SEPT. 27
Pre-registration begins Thursday and is required at the Main Street: Greeneville office, 310 S. Main St., by noon on Friday, Sept. 27.
Display locations will be assigned and confirmed at time of registration, the release said.
Those who do not reside or have a business in the display area are encouraged to enter the contest, as limited additional display space is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Only those registered will be eligible for judging.
All entries must be in place by 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, and will be on display through Friday, Nov. 1.
Further information regarding scarecrow locations will be announced prior to judging, the release said.
PUBLIC VOTING OCT. 1-20
The public will again be asked asked to vote for their favorite entries, the release said. Voting will take place Oct. 1-20.
Public votes will be accepted via email to scarecrowsofmain19@gmail.com.
Winners will be announced prior to Main Street: Greeneville’s Halloween Happenings on Wednesday, Oct. 31.
Awards and certificates will be given to the winning entries, which will also be marked with signs.