Washington College Academy School of Arts and Crafts will hold an Open House June 28, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Meet instructors and learn more about the wide variety of classes offered by the school. The event will include live demos, tours of the historic campus, live music, refreshments, and much more.
Jennifer Rasnake, office manager for the school, said staff and instructors look forward to the event.
“We look forward to everyone seeing what’s new and happening at Washington College Academy School Of Arts & Crafts!,” she said. “The Open House will showcase many of the extremely talented artists and diverse classes we offer. When you step foot on our historic campus, you will fall in love. Tours will be given throughout Washington College Campus, The Salem Presbyterian Church, and ACT.”
“We’ll have several blacksmiths foraging outside with portable forges, and several of the blacksmith educators will be bringing samples of their decorative and functional ironwork,” said Robin Lynch, a blacksmithing instructor.
Dr. George Blanks, who teaches art appreciation, invites all to “come visit the beautiful & romantic, historical Washington College Academy School of Arts & crafts campus!”
Ceramics, blacksmithing, sewing, cosplay, stained glass, drawing and writing are among the many classes offered at the school. Visit the school’s website or Facebook page for more information about the open house, to learn more about classes or to register for classes.
Washington College Academy is located at 116 Doak Lane, Limestone, TN 37681. For more information call 423-257-5151.
Please adhere to the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines while on WCA grounds.