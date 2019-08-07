Scoop Fest returns to downtown Jonesborough shops and eateries Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m.
There will be over 30 flavors available for guests to sample throughout the afternoon.
Attendees may build their own ice cream sundaes in front of the Chuckey Depot Museum; young children will have the opportunity to meet the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre Princesses; and Judy Butterfly will have a free face painting booth. Jonesborough Elementary school staff will hand out free books at the Visitors Center downtown in the Book Mobile, a news release said.
Ticket packs are available in increments of 15 tickets for $10. Each ice cream flavor tasting will require one ticket.
The event is sponsored by Blue Bell Ice Cream and Jonesborough Area Merchants and Services Association.
To purchase tickets, visit jboscoopfest.com or call 423-753-1010.