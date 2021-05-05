The Greeneville High School 2021 Senior Perspective, a showcase of twenty works of art created by nine students and sponsored by the Greeneville Arts Council, is now underway online.
The show includes pottery, sculpture, watercolors, drawings, photography, and graphic digital art. Featured artists are Mara Rich, Sarah Smith, Alison Evans, Chelsea Mull, Courtney Bowers, Thein Le, Takiya Curry, Walker Townsley, and Lexi Humbert.
Many of the artists featured will be continuing their artistic endeavors at the college level. All artwork can be viewed on the Arts Council website at greenevilleartscouncil.org from May 1-31.
Greeneville High School expressed thanks to the Arts Council for their continued support by providing scholarship opportunities, financial support, and a great space to showcase up-and-coming young artists, a release said.
For information on this or other exhibits, please contact Til Green, director of exhibitions, at 423-329-5366 or tilgreen724@yahoo.com.