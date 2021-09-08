ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to list the pyramid pigtoe as threatened under the Endangered Species Act, along with a proposed 4(d) rule that would tailor protections for the mussel.
Once found in 18 states with 151 known populations from Pennsylvania to Oklahoma, Louisiana to Minnesota, the pyramid pigtoe is now found in only half of those states in 35 known populations, a release says.
“The pyramid pigtoe’s range was once so expansive it was a challenge for experts to assess its exact range and overall health. A lot of biologists knew how it was faring in their state or area, but no one was putting all the pieces together,” said Service Regional Director Leopoldo Miranda-Castro, in the release. “Working with experts across its range, we determined that the mussel has experienced a dramatic decline and is in danger of extinction.”
Today, the mussel is known to be in Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia. It has disappeared from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
The pyramid pigtoe grows up to 3.6 inches long and may live up to 45 years. It lives in medium to large rivers, preferring a mixture of sand, gravel and cobble stream bottoms. It has suffered negative impacts from influences common to central U.S. streams, including habitat fragmentation from dams and other barriers, habitat loss, degraded water quality from chemical contamination and erosion, direct mortality from dredging and harvest, and the proliferation of invasive species, such as the zebra mussel, Asian clam and black carp.
The ESA defines a threatened species as one likely to become at risk of extinction (endangered) in the foreseeable future throughout all or a significant portion of its range. Listing would prohibit certain activities that could harm or kill the mussel, except where permitted or exempted. Federally funded or authorized projects would be reviewed for impacts to the pyramid pigtoe, and actions of the federal government may not jeopardize its existence. The listing would make recovery efforts for the mussel eligible for funding under the ESA.
While endangered species are afforded blanket protections, section 4(d) of the ESA allows the Service to issue rules that tailor protections for threatened species. For the pyramid pigtoe, certain actions with a minimal level of disturbance and no anticipated long-term negative impacts would be exempted from ESA prohibitions. These include conservation efforts by the Service or state wildlife agencies, stream channel restoration projects, stream bank restoration projects, and other activities.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will accept comments received or postmarked on or before Nov. 8. Comments submitted electronically using the Federal eRulemaking Portal (www.regulations.gov) must be received by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on the closing date. Search for Docket No. FWS-R4-ES-2021-0092. Requests for public hearings must be received in writing, at: Janet Mizzi, Field Supervisor, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Asheville Ecological Services Field Office, 160 Zillicoa St., Asheville, NC 28801; telephone (828) 258-3939. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Relay Service at 800–877–8339.