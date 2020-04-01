The StoryTown Podcast has decided to reach out and ask listeners to share their own stories for future episodes.
The podcast aims to help listeners escape and travel through geography and time through the magic of storytelling. This one-hour storytelling program is filled with true-life adventures of people past and present from Jonesborough, Tennessee, and the surrounding Southern Appalachian Region. If you would like to listen to the StoryTown Podcast for yourself, visit storytown.simplecast.com and then share your own story to appear on a future episode.
Why share your story? There’s no doubt that we are currently living through remarkable times. History will want to know about our experiences, and StoryTown is the perfect group to capture these stories. What Is Your Story? What did you do to prepare? What are your hopes right now? Your fears? What advice might you give to future generations if they were to ever face a crisis like this?
What you are doing now may seem small, but as we look to history for answers, such as measures taken during the 1918 Flu Epidemic, others may look to our generation for guidance. The wisdom lies in each of us, and we each have an opportunity to share our voices to the future.
What do you want others to know? Connect with a StoryTown Brigade member to set up an interview by phone, or a later interview in person, once we have come through this crisis together. If you would like to share your own story, please email Jules Corriere at julesc@jonesboroughtn.org.