“There’s a train!”
Anna Blake’s eyes lit up excitedly with her exclamation, a distant train whistle swelling and then fading into the distance.
Anna gets excited when she hears birds chirping or harmonicas playing too. Born with hearing loss but not diagnosed until she was 4-years-old, she couldn’t hear sounds that most people take for granted. Her mother, Melissa Blake, remembers the first time Anna heard her father playing the guitar.
“One day he was playing in another room,” she said. “It wasn’t very loud. Before, she didn’t even realize what was going on because she couldn’t hear it. I remember her coming to me after she got the hearing aids and asking me, ‘What is Dad doing?!’ She’d never heard it.”
Anna and her family walked a long and frustrating road on the way from her not hearing to being able to hear her dad play guitar. She failed two newborn hearing screenings. Her parents were told not to worry. She failed because she was screaming but didn’t have a true hearing loss, they were told.
When she was three, her doctor recommended taking her to an ear, nose and throat specialist and she was tested again. Again, she failed the test and again her parents were told nothing was wrong with her hearing. She’s just not cooperating, the doctor said.
At the age of four, when Anna’s pre-k teachers told her parents they felt like she wasn’t hearing them, she was taken to a specialist in Knoxville. That doctor ran an auditory brainstem response test. Anna was sedated and sensors attached to her head to determine how well the brain, nerves and the cochlea, a part of the inner ear that generates nerves impulses in response to sound vibrations, were working.
An ABR is typically done when newborns fail hearing screenings or young children can’t complete a typical hearing test.
“The test was supposed to take about 45 minutes. It took over two hours with her,” Melissa said. “That’s when we found out she was hard of hearing. She was almost five.”
Melissa still struggles with feeling like she should have done more.
“It’s been hard,” she confided. “As parents, her dad and I both feel like we dropped the ball. You think to yourself, ‘I should have known that something was wrong,’ but we had all these doctors telling us she was just being stubborn. To find out that all this time there really has been something wrong, it was hard to grasp.”
Speech Language Pathologist Cala Gray, formerly with Greene County Schools and now practicing in the Hamblen County school system, worked with Anna when she was a second-grader. Gray said Melissa’s experience isn’t uncommon.
“Most parents take doctors for their word because they don’t know any better,” Gray said. “It’s hard to question someone when you don’t know that you should be questioning them. That’s why education for parents is so important.”
She also said ABRs are a crucial step in helping to identify early signs of hearing loss.
“Early intervention is key in all aspects of speech, language and hearing,” she explained. “It makes a difference because the earlier (hearing impaired) children are aided, the quicker their language and communication skills develop.”
Anna agreed that getting hearing aids made a big difference for her.
“Before my hearing aids it was hard to hear my teachers and friends,” Anna said. “I couldn’t understand what they were saying to me. After I got my hearing aids, I was glad. I could hear my teachers and friends. It was easier to understand them.”
The improvement worked both ways, according to Melissa. Anna’s speech, garbled and hard to understand before she had hearing aids, became clear.
But even after a correct diagnosis of the problem, getting her hearing aids wasn’t as simple as it may sound. Although Anna’s parents put things in motion to get her hearing aids as soon as they found out, their insurance didn’t cover the kind she needed.
That’s where an organization called Waiting to Hear stepped in. Waiting to Hear works with kids whose insurances don’t pay for what they need. Funded by donations, the organization gave Anna what she needed. When she received them three years ago, they cost about $5,000. According to Melissa, with advancements in the technology that have come out since then, the cost now could be more like $10,000.
To Melissa, they are priceless.
“I remember when she first got her hearing aids,” Melissa said. “When we were in the car, she told us the radio was too loud. I drove down the road bawling, thinking, ‘My baby can hear!’”
That wasn’t the end of Anna’s challenges, though. The hearing aids amplify the sound but don’t tell her brain how to filter it.
“Most people, when we hear sounds, our brains weed out what we don’t need,” Melissa explains. “The way our nerves and ears are made up, background noise is filtered out. Like while I’m talking to you, your ears and brain are concentrating on my voice without you even realizing it. With her, everything is coming in. She hears me. She hears the background noise. She hears the truck going down the road. Her brain has to work overtime trying to filter through all that to get to the words I’m saying.”
To help overcome that in the classroom, Anna uses what’s known as a frequency modulation, or FM, system, that uses radio waves to send audio signals to her hearing aids. Her teacher wears a microphone and syncs with a receiver Anna attaches to her hearing aid. Anna’s system also has a setting that allows her to place it in the middle of the table if she’s doing group work in class. She still hear sounds around her but it allows her to focus on whoever is near her microphone.
In spite of, or perhaps because of, the many challenges she has faced, one thing about Anna has become clear to her family, teachers and doctors. Anna perseveres. More than that, Anna, who is now 10-years-old, is thriving and has become an advocate for herself and others with hearing loss.
“That’s a big thing with Anna because kids are curious,” said Melissa. “Kids will ask her things and she’ll talk to them about it. That’s pretty much what they’re recognizing her for. She’s advocating at her level. I can talk to kids but it (makes more of an impact) on a child coming from a peer than it is if it’s coming from an adult.”
One of the things Anna wants people to understand is that speaking face to face is important for clear conversations.
“I wish that people knew that it doesn’t help me hear when they yell,” she explains. “I can hear them with my hearing aids. It also takes me a little longer to sort out what they are saying to me. People need to know that it helps people who can’t hear well if they look at them while they are talking to them and if we can see their mouth in case we need to read their lips.”
Anna’s attitude makes her advocacy even more effective.
“She shows these kids that it doesn’t matter if she can’t hear,” Melissa said. “She’s going to do it anyway. You can’t keep her down. She makes very good grades, not hearing it as well as everyone else. She’s not just surviving, but thriving in spite of the difference.”
Gray admires Anna’s confidence in speaking up for herself and said she never let her hearing aids make her feel different.
“It fascinated me that she was so responsible at such a young age in taking care of her hearing aids and proactive in advocating for her needs in class.
“If she couldn’t hear, she would let them know she needed to move or she needed the material repeated.”
Melissa has become an advocate too.
“A lot of times I’ll go around to schools and talk about what’s it’s like to be hard of hearing,” she said. “I’m not hard of hearing myself but a lot of times kids don’t understand what her hearing aids mean, so I take it upon myself to educate them that it’s really nothing different than glasses or any other difference.
“A lot of people think that Anna is slow,” said Melissa, speaking about some of the stigmas attached to hearing loss she strives to dispel. “When she was younger, I actually had a teacher ask me why we didn’t just put her in the school for the deaf or why she’s not in special ed. Intellectually, she’s every bit as smart as a hearing child. People just assume that because somebody can’t hear, that they’re not as smart as a regular hearing child.”
Melissa also reads books related to being deaf or hard of hearing to Anna’s class during Read Across America.
“Anna’s favorite one is “Harmony Hears a Hoot,” she said.
Anna also likes “Almagal,” a story about having hearing aids and friends with differences. This year she read “The Sound of All Things,” about deaf parents who ask their little boy to describe sounds to them.
On Jan. 10, Anna was honored for her advocacy by a national nonprofit organization called HearStrong in a ceremony at the Carnegie Hotel in Johnson City. The organization works to empower people with hearing loss and shatter stigmas associated with it. As a HearStrong Foundation Champion, Anna received a certificate and medal, and was given an opportunity to choose another person to receive hearing aids as she did. Anna chose a 12-year-old boy who, like her, doesn’t have insurance to cover the equipment he needs to hear.
“I was very nervous. They showed pictures of me from when I was growing up and when I got up to get the award, my legs were shaking,” said Anna about the ceremony, adding, “It made me feel happy.”
What might the future hold for a girl with a medal and a lot of perseverance? According to Anna, it might someday hold a doctorate degree in audiology so she can help other children hear.