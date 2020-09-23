SHEET PAN SAUSAGES

Fennel-studded Italian sausage is often used as a flavoring element, but the links are perfect to keep in the freezer (or better yet, bought just a few at a time) for the center of a hearty, satisfying meal.
In this sheet pan dinner, crispy yet tender broccoli rabe and caramelized sweet potato slices, made from a single sweet potato, are slathered with a tangy and rich mustard-chive butter, which offsets broccoli rabe’s bitter edge with its richness.
The leaves of the broccoli rabe crisp up like chips in the oven, creating a perfect foil for the soft sweet potato, only made better by the textural pops of mustard seeds in the compound butter.
There’s hardly any prep work involved — you don’t even have to peel the sweet potato. the weight of individual sausage links can vary; you could add more to suit your appetite.
Total time: 35 minutes
Ingredients:
1 sweet potato, unpeeled, halved lengthwise, and sliced 1/2-inch thick
1 tablespoon oil, divided
1/4 teaspoon table salt, divided
1/4 teaspoon pepper, divided
4 ounces broccoli rabe, trimmed and cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
6 ounces sweet Italian sausage
2 tablespoons mustard-chive compound Butter, softened
1. Adjust oven rack to lowest position and heat oven to 450 degrees. Line rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and place sheet on rack
2. Toss sweet potato, 1 teaspoon oil, 1/8 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper together in bowl then arrange in single layer over one-third of hot sheet. Toss broccoli rabe, remaining 2 teaspoons oil, remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt, and remaining 1/8 teaspoon pepper in now-empty bowl then arrange broccoli rabe in single layer over opposite third of hot sheet. Place sausage in center of hot sheet then roast until sausage registers 160 degrees and broccoli rabe stems are tender, 10-15 minutes.
3. Remove sheet from oven and transfer sausage and broccoli rabe to plate; tent loosely with foil to keep warm.
Return sheet with sweet potato to oven and continue to roast until sweet potato is tender and golden brown, five to seven minutes. Transfer sweet potato to plate with broccoli rabe then dollop with mustard butter. Serve.
Mustard-chive Compound Butter
Makes 8 tablespoons; enough for 8 servings
Ingredients:
8 tablespoons unsalted butter
3 tablespoons minced fresh chives
5 tablespoons whole-grain mustard
Whip butter with fork until light and fluffy. Mix in chives and mustard and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Wrap in plastic wrap and let rest to blend flavors, about 10 minutes, or roll into log and refrigerate.
Compound butter can be refrigerated in airtight container for up to four days or frozen, wrapped tightly in plastic, for up to two months.
Kitchen Improv: You can use a regular potato in place of the sweet potato if you prefer or any compound butter in place of the mustard-chive butter.