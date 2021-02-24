KINGSPORT, Tenn. – The musical comedy revue “Shenanigans” is playing at LampLight Theatre in historic downtown Kingsport through March 7.
This show promises to deliver an evening of delightful entertainment that will chase away the winter blues with songs and laughs from some nostalgic Broadway show tunes, a release says.
“Shenanigans 2021” features timeless Broadway numbers from the legendary American composer, George Gershwin and the classic days of Broadway with songs such as “Fascinating Rhythm,” “Summertime,” and “Swanee.” Audiences will then find themselves caught in the middle of a feud between two rival gangs, just like the star-crossed lovers, Tony and Maria, in celebration of the award-winning “West Side Story.”
Watch as the Jets and Sharks battle it out on the dancefloor in “The Gym.” Witness a budding love story blossom in “Tonight.” Finally, learn of a place where Maria and Tony’s love will never die in “Somewhere.”
The second half of the production begins with “Fiddler on the Roof.” Hear beloved favorites such as “If I were a Rich Man” and watch the dancers bring “To Life” their rendition of the “Bottle Dance.” Lastly, we move from the Fiddler’s home in Anatevka to Arendelle, with everyone’s favorite sisters, Elsa and Anna, from “Frozen” and “Frozen 2.” We learn to “Let it Go” with Elsa. Olaf will show us how things will be “In Summer.” Hear the message of how you must push through the dark to get to the Light, when Anna reminds us that sometimes you just have to do “The Next Right Thing.”
The production opened February 19 and shows are scheduled for February 26-28, and March 5-7 with evening performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. Saturday matinees will be held at 2 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Doors will open one hour prior to performances. The cost of admission for all performances is $12 for Adults, $7 for students, and is free for children age 5 and under. A Dinner option is also available on March 6 at 5:30 p.m. Dinner theatre is $30 for adults and $22 for students.
For show reservations or more information, please call the LampLight box office at (423) 343-1766, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit online at www.LampLightTheatre.com.