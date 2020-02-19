“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek.” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero, Shrek (Josh Baldwin), who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking donkey (Alex Campbell) and a feisty princess (Lorrie Anderson). Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude, and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of chaos that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there’s one on hand and his name is Shrek.
“Shrek The Musical,” by David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori, will be performed at the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre March 5-22. It’s directed by Jennifer Ross-Bernhardt and choreographed by Heather Allen.
Please check the ticketing site or call the number below for the days and times. Tickets are $17 general admission, $15 for students and seniors. There is also a special group rate for parties of 15 or more. An interpreter will be provided for the deaf on Saturday, March 21, at 7:30 p.m., but tickets for these select seats must be purchased by Feb 29. To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423.753.1010 or go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com. The theatre is located at 125.5 W. Main St., Jonesborough, TN.