Often times in life, situations arise where a simple “thank you” just doesn’t seem to be enough to express one’s gratitude.
This is one of those times.
There is a special group of unsung heroes, many of whom didn’t want to be named in this column, who regularly go out of their way to improve the lives of others in the community.
Last month, this group made a major difference in the life of my father’s sister, Ada Warren Tarlton, of Houston Valley Road.
For many years, my aunt, who turned 85 in January, has struggled with physical limitations due to arthritis and osteoporosis. Simply getting in and out of her home was impossible for her without assistance due to the multiple steps from the porches of her house.
A group of local Masons and a church ministry have changed that obstacle for her.
Aunt Ada can now easily — and safely — leave her house thanks to a new deck and ramp at the front entrance to her home.
Ada’s husband, Robert “Peep” Tarlton, who died in 2019, was a 63-year member of Beersheba Lodge No. 449, F&AM, where he was a 32nd degree Mason, and Greeneville Chapter No. 135 and Greeneville Council No. 77. He also was a member of Warrensburg Lodge No. 631, F&AM and M.W. Grand Lodge State of Tennessee.
Aside from her husband, Ada also has a family connection to Beersheba Lodge. Her great-great-grandfather, Rufus King Waddle, was one of the founding members of the Beersheba Lodge.
The efforts to build Ada a ramp began when her nephew, Mike Arrington, who is a member of Beersheba Lodge, approached long-time fellow member, Danny Crum, and told him of the need.
“As Masons, we are obligated to help the wives, widows and orphans of fellow Masons, and with Ada being one of them, we felt obligated to help her out in whatever way we can,” Crum told me recently.
In addition to Beersheba Lodge, other organizations also had a hand in making the ramp a reality, Crum added, including the Greene County Scottish Rite, the Greene County Shrine Club and Greeneville Builders, which provided the funding and supplies. The labor for the project came from a group of volunteers with a local church. These volunteers, who asked not to be named, provide their time and skills at no cost to build ramps at the homes of individuals in need.
“It was a team effort,” Crum said. “There were a lot of different people who helped on it.”
My aunt wanted me to tell everyone how appreciative she is for her new ramp.
“I am so thankful and happy for the ramp,” she said. “Thanks so much! I never dreamed of having one. It is a blessing. I can get out with my walker so well. Bless each one of you that built it for me.”
When I spoke to Danny Crum, he and his wife, Diane, had returned from a trip earlier in the day to Greenville, S.C., where they had transported a local child to an appointment at the Shriners Hospital for Children. Crum is the president of the Greene County Shrine Club and is a past potentate of the area Shrine Temple.
I remember well making many trips across the mountain to the orthopedic hospital with my son, Tyler, in a Greene County Shrine Club van, driven by local Shrine Club members. My son was born with bilateral clubfoot and isolated peroneal nerve palsy. He received treatment and follow-up care at the Shriners Hospital in Greenville from the time he was a few months old until he turned 18. I can never thank the Shriners enough for what they provided to my son.
Now is my chance to encourage the community to give back to both Beersheba Lodge and Shriners Hospitals for Children.
This Saturday, May 6, Beersheba Lodge will host a steak supper at the lodge building on Houston Valley Road. The public can drop by any time between 4:30 and 7 p.m. for a delicious meal and make a donation. Both dine-in and carry-out options will be available. Proceeds will be used for the lodge and its future community projects, like the one they provided to my beloved aunt.
Another chance for the community to help another good cause will be during the annual Shriners Paper Sale, which will be held May 15-21 in Greeneville.
Local Shriners will be on hand at the three Greeneville Food City locations and other spots to collect donations for Shriners Hospitals for Children and provide newspapers detailing stories about area children who have received care from a Shriners Hospital.
McIntosh & Lee Insurance Agency, at 3509 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy., in Greeneville, is donating $500 to Shriners Hospitals during this year’s fundraising campaign, and officials there have issued a special challenge to all Greeneville businesses to do the same. Donations can be made through May 19 at McIntosh & Lee Insurance Agency.
All proceeds from the annual paper sale benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children, which provide quality medical care to children and youth at no cost to their families for a variety of health issues, including orthopedic problems, burn care, spinal injuries, cleft lip and palates and more.
For more information about the the Shriners or how you can help, please call Danny Crum at 423-278-2753.
Thank you!