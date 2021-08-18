KINGSPORT, Tenn. – It has been said, “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.” Then come to LampLight Theatre and judge for yourself as you behold another comical episode of The Foggy Valley Gang. These beloved characters disgrace the stage once more with their sidesplitting humor. Tragedy strikes Foggy Valley as one of its residents falls in need of a kidney transplant. Unfortunately, it hits close to home as the gang finds out it is one of their own. Whacky pandemonium ensues as the band of buffoons scramble to find a donor and clamber to raise the money for a transplant. This zany plot is the backdrop for the newest Foggy Valley Gang adventure to debut at LampLight Theatre in downtown Kingsport.
Mama Goodin and the other ladies put their minds together to come up with a fund-raiser, a release says. They land on hosting a Ms. Foggy Valley Beauty Contest. Of course, to ensure they can be contestants themselves, they set the minimum age requirement to 30+ years. Family friend, Clementine Hogg, and resident taxidermist, Judy Miller, are sure to stir up a “cat fight” for the title. To fan the flames of the competition, an outsider arrives on the scene. Jo Lynn Goodin, a distant cousin, comes to town in hopes to be a matching organ donor. Being an ex-beauty queen herself, Jo Lynn is determined to thrash the others in the race for the crown. As the competition heats up, Spoolie, Rev. Clyde and Wilfred are sure to reveal loyalty to their favorite contestants.
Don’t miss this whimsical farce with unexpected twists and turns. This show will take you on an outlandish ride to find the true heart of humanity amidst a pageant of fools, the release promises. Expect some added humor when random audience members are called on to participate. Find out why beauty really is only “Skin Deep.”
Foggy Valley “Skin Deep” will be presented every weekend through Aug. 29 at LampLight Theatre, located at 146 Broad Street, Kingsport. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for senior adults, $7 students, and free for children 5 and under. Call for Group Rates. Doors open one hour prior to the show.
Dinner Theatre Package: Aug. 28 at 5:30 p.m. to accommodate either show. The meal is after the matinee and before the evening performance. Show and meal: $30 per adults and $17 per students. The dinner will be in the Emporium Banquet Hall adjoining the theatre. Doors for dinner open at 5 p.m.
For reservations and information, contact the LampLight box office at (423) 343-1766, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. or online at www.lamplighttheatre.com.