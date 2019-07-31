The Smoky Mountain Quilters of Tennessee are coming together for their 39th Annual Quilt Show, where over 200 handmade quilts will be on display.
The show will take place at the Knoxville Expo Center, located at 5441 Clinton Highway at Merchant Drive. Hours are Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission for one day is $7, and a two-day pass is $10. Parking is free.
The organization meets on the first Tuesday of each month at Messiah Lutheran Church. Their primary goals, according to a press release, are to “promote and encourage the knowledge of quilt making as an art and a craft, to study its history as an integral part of our past and to promote friendship through shared activities.”
There are more than 100 members of the guild who partake in activities like workshops, block drawings, quilts made for local charities and exhibits, like the Annual Quilt Show.
“We invite everyone to attend the show and enjoy these beautiful works of art,” said Barbara Webster, co-president of the organization.
Throughout the show, attendees can shop at 20 different vendors, as well as the Smoky Mountain Quilters Boutique, which hosts a unique selection of items handcrafted by guild members.
Merikay Waldvogel, 2009 Quilters Hall of Fame inductee, will present an antique quilt bed turning and discuss the history of the quilts, the release says. The lecture will be given twice, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday.
National award-winning quilter, Linda Roy, will be conducting a meet-and-greet on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Certified Appraiser Cindy Stuart will offer quilt appraisals by appointment. To schedule an appraisal, email Stuart at cstuart1@hughes.net.
Younger attendees can participate in a scavenger hunt with prizes. A scissor sharpening service will also be available.
For more information about the show and the guild, please visit smokymtnquilters.com.