MARYVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee’s premier outdoor celebration of Scottish culture and history returns to the campus of Maryville College campus on, May 15 and 16, featuring the beloved clans, games and athletes from years past.
Featuring local and national performers, the two-day festival offers three stages for music and historical, cultural and educational presentations, a release says. The bareknuckle pipes and drums band, Albannach, returns with their champion piper, didgeridoo player and award-winning tribal style bass drumming. Scotch tasting seminars feature a bit of history and humor and the Border Collie demonstrations are guaranteed to amaze onlookers with their herding abilities and intense gaze.
Competitions include the hammer throw or caber toss, spirited celebrations from men and women Highland dancers, a medley of bands including bagpipes and drummers, and clan challenges like the kilted mile run or the battle axe competition, just to name a few.
“Being relatively new to the area, my family and I have not had the opportunity to attend the Games, so we’re hoping that this much-anticipated event can happen in 2021,” said Maryville College President Dr. Bryan F. Coker in the release. “The College is working closely with the Games organizations to ensure that COVID-safe practices are put in place and that safety for all attendees is a priority.”
Keith Austin, the festival organizer, expects this year’s event to have a solid turn out.
“Due to the absence of the festival last year, we expect to see a lot of interest,” said Austin. “It’s a much-anticipated event and we’re excited to be able to hold it this year while also following COVID-19 precautions to ensure everyone’s safety.”
Multiple ticket pass options are available from $15 to $35 depending on the day and time. Festival goers can save time and money by buying online. First responders, seniors, veterans, active-duty military and students will receive a discounted rate with ID.
The festival is contingent on COVID-19 numbers in the area, but festival authorities are continuing to move forward in the planning process. Blount County and officials at Maryville College continue to monitor reports issued daily by state and local health officials, as well as any state-issued orders pertaining to COVID-19. Visitors are also encouraged to view the most up-to-date travel advisories on the CDC website at cdc.gov/coronavirus.