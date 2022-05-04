TOWNSEND — East Tennessee’s premier celebration of Scottish culture and history, the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival & Games will return to Blount County on May 21-22.
This year, the event will move to a new location at the Townsend Visitor Center, located 7906 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, event organizers say in a news release.
“The celebration features 57 clans and historical societies, nine entertainment bands, seven pipe and drum bands, 70 athletes, 22 merchandise vendors and seven food vendors,” the release says.
With a host of local and national performers, the two-day festival will offer multiple stages for music, historical, cultural and educational presentations.
“Scotch-tasting seminars feature a bit of history and humor and the Border Collie demonstrations are guaranteed to amaze onlookers with their herding abilities and intense gaze,” the release continues.
Among the competitions slated for this year’s Scottish festival will includ:
• the hammer throw (or caber toss);
• Highlands dance contests;
• a battle of the bands including bagpipes and drummers, and
• clan challenges such as a kilted mile run, a battle axe competition and the bonniest knees contest.
“The Blount Partnership Board is working diligently with the festival this year to ensure that attendees get the most of out their talented community,” said Blount Partnership Director of Tourism Kim Mitchell in the release. “I look forward to this festival every year and plan to attend multiple performances.”
Board member Keith Austin says he expects this year’s event to be the biggest success yet.
“The Scottish Festival allows people of all ages to enjoy a culture they don’t normally immerse themselves in and pays homage to the Scots Irish people that settled in the hills of eastern Tennessee during the 18th century,” Austin said. “It’s a much-anticipated event and we’re thrilled to be able to hold it in 2022 in a new and larger event space.”
Multiple ticket pass options are available from $15 to $35 depending on the day and time. First responders, seniors, veterans, active-duty military and students will receive a discounted rate with ID and children under 16 are free.
For more information about the festival, go online to https://smokymountaingames.org .