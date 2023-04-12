East Tennessee’s premier celebration of Scottish culture returns to the Great Smoky Mountains May 20-21.
The two-day Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival will take place at the Townsend Visitor’s Center, located at 7906 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, in Townsend, Tennessee.
“The location provides festival-goers with scenic views of the mountains reminiscent of the Scottish highlands and a short commute to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park,” event organizers say in a news release.
The event will feature at least 50 clans, over 20 food and merchandise vendor and numerous local and national performers.
“While you may not own a kilt, your last name may not begin with Mc and you may, or may not like haggis, it’s a great festival for everyone to come and experience this culture,” say festival vice president Keith Austin. “There is something for everyone, especially with the music lineup we have this year.”
Live music, ranging from rock to folk genres, will take place on three stages. Among the featured performers will be North of Argyll, Pictus, SYR and many more performing throughout the weekend. Additionally there will be a medley of bands, including bagpipes and drummers from around the region. More than a half dozen are expected to participate in both full band and individual competitions.
“With traditional athletic and dance competitions and scotch-tasting seminars, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at this festival,” organizers add. “Even the kids can participate in their own league of Highland athletics before heading over to the dog show and parade.”
Festival goers have the chance to watch nearly 70 professional and amateur athletes compete in the hammer throw, caber toss, sheaf toss and other events. Attendees can also get involved themselves with a haggis throw. The clan will also have their “challenges,” such as the battle axe throw, best clan tent, clan triathlon relay and other competitions.
“We are always thrilled to have the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games return to Blount County year after year,” said Blount Partnership director of tourism Kim Mitchell. “Everyone, residents and visitors alike, always anticipate this event. It’s an excellent way for everyone to celebrate Scottish culture while finding out all that Blount County has to offer.”
Multiple ticket pass options are available starting at $15. Festival goers can save time and money by buying online. Children 15 and under have free admission for both days of the festival. Parking will be available adjacent to the fairgrounds.
Visit https://smokymountaingames.org for more information on entertainment schedules and parking information.