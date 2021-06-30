Main Street Greeneville’s 2021 Summer Concert Series first show is Thursday, July 1 at 7 p.m. The free concert will be held on the lawn of the Dickson-Williams Mansion in the heart of downtown Greeneville, Tennessee. The concerts take place each Thursday evening in July. This week’s concert and the first one of the season will feature only one band, Smooth Sailor, beginning at 7 p.m. with intermission scheduled for 7:45 p.m. and taking the stage again at 8 p.m.
For this first concert only, if severe weather occurs the concert may be moved to The Capitol Theatre, a sponsor of this concert. Should this happen, please be reminded the sailors and their families followed by the event sponsors and supporters will be given the first opportunity to attend the concert followed by the general public, so stay tuned to all forms of media for updates.
Smooth Sailor
No stranger to Greeneville, Knoxville’s own Smooth Sailor charts a course for pure listening pleasure. This seven man band presents all the smooth golden hits from the 70s and 80s in a live experience that’s fun for all ages!
A Hawaiian themed evening is in order so put on your best Hawaiian shirt or outfit and join in the fun. Get ready to rock and roll. Dancing is encouraged at all the concerts.
Special Opening Concert Salutes USS Greeneville Submarine 25th Reunion
To get the reunion started and to show the love this community has for “our” boat and each sailor a very special concert has been planned in their honor by Capitol Theatre of Greeneville and TEVET, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business that sells electronic Test and Measurement equipment to the DOD and their prime contractors, a release say.
When asked to sponsor, TEVET CEO Tracy Solomon said, “It’s the least I could do for my fellow shipmates!” Tracy served in the Navy from 2000 – 2006. He also commented on how welcoming the crew was when he visited the USS Greeneville in 2015, “It was an unbelievable visit!” From Tracy and the TEVET team, they hope everyone enjoys the concert and their time in beautiful Greeneville, TN.
USS Greeneville SSN-772
USS Greeneville is a Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine, and the only vessel of the United States Navy to be named after Greeneville, Tennessee. The contract to build the boat was awarded to Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Company in Newport News, Virginia, on 14 December 1988, and her keel was laid down on 28 February 1992. She was launched on 17 September 1994, sponsored by Tipper Gore, and commissioned on 16 February 1996.
The connection to the USS Greeneville is not limited to only those in the immediate Greeneville area but the region as a whole due to the fact people were employed by companies that made components for Greeneville Industries or Nuclear Fuel Services, Inc. (NFS) the sole manufacturer of nuclear fuel for the U.S. Navy’s fleet of nuclear-powered air craft carriers and submarines since 1964.
Food Available
On site event food vendors for this concert include, Creamy Cup, Island Vibe Grill, Munchie Machine, Myers Farms Kettle Corn and Main Street Greeneville. Food service is scheduled to start at 6:00 pm. Note: Creamy Cup, Island Vibe Grill and Munchie Machine will locate across the street from the mansion. Main Street Greeneville and Myers Farms Kettle Corn will be located near the stage. Other options can be from the downtown area merchants.
Family Friendly
Lyrics on the Lawn concerts are family friendly and open to all. Folks are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. You are welcome to bring a picnic supper. The event is Smoke Free with a designated area. Please note pets are welcome however they must remain within the designated Fido Friendly area during the event.
Donations Being Matched Dollar for Dollar
Although the concerts are free to attend, donations are welcomed by Main Street: Greeneville, a non-profit 501c3 organization. Donations collected at the concert this year will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $2500 by Modern Woodmen of America’s Matching Fund Program.
Jann Mirkov, Main Street’s Executive Director stated, “Words can’t express how thankful we are to Vera Ann Myers and Modern Woodmen for the opportunity to participate in this program. As a non-profit, we rely on the generosity of those in our community to support our efforts to revitalize our downtown. This match will help us move in the right direction after a year in which COVID devastated our fundraising efforts. We thank everyone for their generous donations.”
The Lyrics on the Lawn series was created by Main Street: Greeneville in co-operation with the Dickson-Williams Historical Association as a way to showcase regional musical talent.
The Dickson-Williams Mansion is located at 108 North Irish Street, adjacent to the General Morgan Inn in the heart of historic downtown Greeneville, TN.
Event Partners
Joining The Capitol Theatre and TEVET to bring the community this concert are Lyrics on the Lawn sponsors, known at press time, Andrew Johnson Bank, Consumer Credit Union, Gosnell’s Stereo & Music, Greeneville Federal Bank, Greeneville Light & Power System, Heritage Community Bank, Marsh Propane, Edward Jones Investments – Billy Endean, Skyline Restoration and Maintenance, LLC, Southbound Real Estate and A. Dave Wright Architect.
Additional partners of Main Street: Greeneville helping to bring the concerts to life are the Dickson-Williams Historical Association, EMS, Aubrey’s, Creamy Cup, Depot St Nutrition, General Morgan Inn, Island Vibe Grill, Mamma T’s Eats & Treats, Modern Woodmen of America – Jake Ottinger, Munchie Machine, Myers Farm, Radio Greeneville, Road Show Mobile Stages, Sound Studio Live, Town of Greeneville, Public Works, Greeneville Fire Department, and Greeneville Police Department along with a host of volunteers.
July 8th Lineup opens with CHAZ followed by headliner Mic Harrison and the High Score. Visit www.mainstreetgreeneville,org for additional information.