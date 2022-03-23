Ahoy maties! It’s time to set sail on an easy-listening music cruise back to the ’70s and ’80s.
Smooth Sailor will be in concert Saturday evening at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Greeneville. Showtime is 8 p.m.
“We’re best described as a yacht-rock band, which typically means soft rock and smooth radio hits from the mid-’70s through the early ’80s,” says Chris Canada, who plays guitar and keyboards with the group.
Based out of Knoxville, the group has been performing together since 2015. However, the band members have known each other much longer than that.
“We have all known each other and have played together in various bands for many years,” he says. “Most of us originally met 20 years ago when we were students in the University of Tennessee jazz program.”
In addition to Canada, Smooth Sailor also includes Pat Baker on vocals and percussion, Dave Campbell on vocals and percussion, Jason Day on keyboards and vocals, Thomas Osborn on guitar, David Peeples on bass, and Andy Campbell on drums and vocals.
“Folks coming to one of our shows can expect to hear songs from bands such as The Doobie Brothers, Hall and Oates, Steely Dan, Toto, the Little River Band, as well as many others from that era,” Canada says.
He adds that the atmosphere of a Smooth Sailor concert is more like a beach party in a tropical location.
“Our fans love to dress up in aloha shirts and nautical attire, and beach balls are often seen bouncing around the crowd during the show,” Canada says. “Things tend to get pretty festive. People are always dancing, and the show feels more like a party than a concert.”
The band enjoys giving out leis to the audience members, further enhancing the beach vibe.
“There are always plenty to go around for anyone that wants one,” Canada says of the flowery necklaces.
Greeneville isn’t a new port for Smooth Sailor. The group has made previous stops at the Capitol, and Canada says they always have a great time.
“The Capitol Theatre is a special place for us,” Canada says. “It’s such a great venue and always a fantastic crowd. We love the Greeneville folks, and getting to play there is always the highlight of our year.”
Saturday night’s show tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
Doors will open at 7:15 p.m., with the concert scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. The Capitol Theatre is located at 401 S. Main St., downtown Greeneville.
For more information or to purchase advance tickets, visit capitolgreeneville.org.