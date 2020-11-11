Theatre-at-Tusculum and director Brian Ricker embraced the difficulties created in presenting a live theatrical production during a pandemic and made the decision to produce one of William Shakespeare’s most popular plays, The Tragedy of MacBeth. Ricker has also done something that a lot of high school English students would like to do during their required reading. He has cut some of dialogue in the play, whittling away some of the flowery prose for which Shakespeare is known to get to the crux of the story. The result is a tale in one act that moves quickly and keeps the audience engaged.
The play opens with the three witches who eventually set MacBeth on his tragic path when they predict he will become the King of Scotland. The witches, played by Hanna Johnson, Margo Olmsted, and Kendra Tarlton, are both disturbing and mesmerizing at once. Their opening appearance is brief, and this reviewer was left wanting to see more of them when they left the stage. Luckily, we do.
We then meet Duncan, the reigning king of Scotland, portrayed by Dell Hughes, a seasoned actor with much experience with the Little Theatre of Greeneville under his belt. Hughes is a commanding presence on the stage, and plays King Duncan with an impressive air of confidence.
We are introduced to MacBeth and his friend, Banquo, when they meet the witches in their next appearance. MacBeth is masterfully portrayed by theater veteran Chris Greene. Todd Wallin plays Banquo, and this young man is one to follow if he keeps performing. He seems at ease on the stage and handles the role as deftly as he handles his weapons in the fight scenes. The friendship between MacBeth and Banquo is quite believable.
The witches tell MacBeth he will become Thane of Cawdor and King of Scotland. They tell Banquo his children will become king as well, but then vanish when questioned by the two. When Angus and Ross, King Duncan’s messengers, arrive and inform MacBeth that the King has indeed named him Thane of Cawdor, it appears as though the three witches were right.
MacBeth writes a letter to his wife telling her of the witches’ predictions (curses?). Lady MacBeth is enchanted at the thought of their becoming royalty, and when MacBeth arrives home, she tells him of a plan to murder King Duncan and expedite the promotion. It will happen eventually anyway, right?
Always a joy to watch on stage, Elizabeth Sparks portrays a wonderfully cunning Lady MacBeth and moves with graceful royalty as she explains away MacBeth’s descent into madness, although she herself will also go down that same slippery slope.
As is human nature, MacBeth’s guilt over his deeds make him turn on others, even his friends. Spurred by the knowledge that the witches also predicted that Banquo would bear kings, MacBeth dispatches two of his soldiers to murder Banquo and his son. Rachel Phillips and Simon Johnson portray the fearful murderers. Fight choreographers Frank Mengel, who is Tusculum’s Technical Director, and Tusculum sophomore student Eirik Dahlgren orchestrated the exciting fight sequences with period-appropriate weapons. All of the actors handle their weapons well, but the fight between Phillips and Wallin as Banquo is especially well-executed and exciting to watch.
MacBeth’s rule as a guilt-ridden King leads Scotland into a turmoil, which leads his fellow nobles, led by Macduff and Duncan’s son, Malcolm, to lead a revolt. Ricker cast theater teacher and long-time performer, Christy Hoeke, as Macduff, a role typically played by a man. Of course, in Shakespeare’s day, all of the roles were played by men, so it’s only fair. Hoeke is successful as Macduff, portraying the noblewoman with the strength and courage befitting the character.
Malcolm is played by Jackson Beddingfield, another young man to watch, who has literally grown up on the stage at Tusculum. It shows in his performances, and Shakespeare is no exception. He handles the language liltingly and with strong expression.
The audience is treated to the appearance of the witches once again, with some innovative and effective staging by Ricker. If MacBeth weren’t already on the road to madness, he would have been set on that path by the chanting of his name that would even give Stephen King the chills.
Greene’s performance is a treat. A character like MacBeth presents some big fur-lined boots to fill, and Greene accepts the challenge with gusto. Costume Director Erin Schultz rises to the challenge as well, providing those boots along with the requisite kilts and dresses. The fabrics and colors are as rich as the plot, and her creativity shines in this production.
The performance is set in front of the ruins of a castle, created by Frank Mengel, and the design is one of what has become his signature style. Mengel’s set provides an ideal backdrop, allowing the locations to simply change with the addition or removal of a chair or table. The lighting design by Beth Schnura is the icing on the tragic cake. Schnura illuminates the set, the costumes, and the performances with the perfect tone, creating mood shifts that take the audience along with the action.
Actors Michael Fillers, Griffin Gricunas, Emily Barwick, Dinnia Foulks, Gracie Akins, Alexis Morefield, and Samantha Thomas provide the supporting characters. They handle their parts deftly and enrich the entire performance. Of particular note is Zach Gass who takes on two different characters. His portrayal of a drunken Scotsman is an absolute delight.
Shakespeare isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but Ricker has artfully made The Tragedy of MacBeth understandable and enjoyable for audiences. Theatre-goers may also be surprised at how relevant the Bard’s themes and words still are centuries later.
Performances continue this weekend on Nov. 12, 13, and 14 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for folks aged 60 and older, and $5 for children 12 and younger. (Parental guidance is suggested due to some mature content.) Seating is limited for the production due to the pandemic, so those interested in seeing the worthwhile performance should call 798-1620 to reserve tickets. Audience members will be required to wear a face mask and observe physical distancing procedures.