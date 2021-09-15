See how sorghum cane becomes molasses at the 22nd annual Sorghum Festival Saturday from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. The event, held by the Tipton-Haynes Historic Site in Johnson City, features a mule-powered mill.
The mule will turn cast iron rollers squeezing out the delectable sorghum cane juices to be boiled down into molasses. Just to watch the mule work is worth a visit to the site! While activities will take place all day, the cane will be milled in the earlier part of the day, a release says.
Visitors can enjoy touring the historic structures of the property dating back to the 1800s. The historic cave will be open for visitors of all ages to explore and find their inner spelunker. Several local bands will play music in the historic barn throughout the day. Bring a chair or have a seat on one of our hay bales to enjoy the music. Area historic museums will be on site to help promote the region’s rich history.
Food vendors of Mountain Boy’s Kountry Kitchen, P.A. Snack Shack, and Mountain Brooke’s Delights will be on site for visitors to enjoy a picnic. There will also be several local vendors selling homemade crafts.
A handful of classic and antique cars from the Model A Mac’s group will be on display for visitors to view.
Simply relax in the shade and appreciate the historic atmosphere while getting away from the fast pace of the twenty first century. Admission is $5 for adults, $2.50 for children twelve and under, and kids under 3 are free. As always, members of the Tipton Haynes Historical Association are free.
Sorghum molasses will also be available for purchase at $6 per pint and $3 per half pint. For additional information, call (423) 926-3631.
Tipton-Haynes is located at 2620 South Roan Street Johnson City. Tipton Haynes State Historic Site is a Tennessee Historical Commission State-Owned Historic Site.