Colin Mochrie and Asad Mecci certainly know how to cast a spell over an audience.
They have successfully merged hypnotism with improvisational comedy to create a hilarious stage show.
The dynamic duo will be coming to Greeneville on Saturday, May 7 to present “Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis” at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.
In a recent telephone interview, Mochrie and Mecci spoke about their show and the elements involved in their comedic wizardry.
The pair acknowledges they are not the true stars of the show. The top scene stealers are audience members who agree to become hypnotic subjects for the sake of comedy.
At the beginning of each show, Mecci, who is a master hypnotist, calls on volunteers from the audience to participate. He brings about 20 individuals on-stage to be hypnotized.
Some people are more susceptible to hypnosis than others. Therefore, Mecci looks closely at each volunteer during the hypnosis process to check for signs that they are going to be good subjects for the show.
He monitors for various signs that a person is under hypnosis and open to suggestions from him. These signs may include changes in breathing and skin color, a muted voice, a mask-like facial expression, etc. “They begin to look like really good poker players,” Mecci quipped.
If a volunteer doesn’t start to exhibit these symptoms of hypnosis, then Mecci sends them back to the audience. He typically ends up with about five individuals whose inhibitions become freed under his spell. The hypnotized volunteers are then joined onstage by Mochrie who expertly participates with them in a series of comedic games and skits.
A seasoned improv comedian, Mochrie is perhaps best known for starring in the hit TV series “Whose Line Is It, Anyway?”
“With Hyprov, we have different games that we have for each night,” Mochrie said. “There is one in which Asad suggests to them that they are madly in love with me. So that’s always a lovely little heart-warming scene to get the show started,” he laughed.
During the show, Mochrie also participates in a singing duet with one of the volunteers — who has been told by Mecci that he or she is the greatest singer to have ever lived.
“We’re constantly figuring out what games we can do,” Mochrie said. “We’ve found out over the time we’ve been doing this show that we can actually get these people to do more than we thought we could. They really become pure improvisers and just react to everything that Asad and I say. So we’re trying to find ways to challenge them a little more, too, and make the show even more fun.”
Mochrie said that his improvisation comedy with Hyprov is quite similar to the work he has done with “Whose Line Is It, Anyway?”
“We play games and we improvise in Hyprov,” Mochrie said. “The difference with this show is that I don’t know the participants. I’ve just met them.
“Usually when you are improvising with people, it is with people that you know,” the comedian continued. “So it’s been really interesting for me to build up an instant trust with these people and see where it goes. And I have to say, I’m constantly surprised by them,” he said.
“When I’m working with the ‘Whose Line’ guys, you know, we’ve been doing it for a long time, so even if I don’t know where they are going to go exactly in a scene, I have a good idea. With these people, I have no idea,” Mochrie added. “I’m just truly improvising with them and living in the moment — hoping it all works out. And, so far, it’s just been amazing. I have to admit, it just shocks me that it works as well as it does!”
When a person is hypnotized, the part of the brain that deals with self-reflection is shielded, and the hypnotic subject is allowed to become free from normal inhibitions, Mecci said. It is then that the person will more freely carry out suggestions given to them.
Research indicates that people who are able to disassociate from their surroundings — and get really caught up in things, such as a movie or a book, are the best hypnotic subjects, Mecci explained.
“For example, you are watching a horror movie and get so caught up in what you are watching that you are moved to a physiological response. Your heart starts racing; your palms get sweaty. You know what you’re watching on the big screen isn’t real, but for that moment it feels real,” Mecci said.
“Someone who jumps in their chair and screams in the movie theater. They are good hypnotic subjects,” he said. On the other hand, “if the other person who sits right next to that person says, ‘You know what? The acting isn’t so good in this movie ... I’m not really into it ... Oh, that’s kind of fake ... I don’t buy that. They aren’t good hypnotic subjects,” Mecci added.
“We’re looking for the people who are able to disassociate from their surroundings and get wrapped up in what they are watching,” he said.
“I’ve been hypnotizing people for 20 years, but when I studied improv I had an epiphany: hypnosis could unlock the comedic genius in everyday people and turn them into pros,” Mecci continued. “You never know which participants will go under hypnosis and for how long. But that’s part of the show and what adds to the laughs.”
So which gender is more susceptible to hypnosis? Males or females?
Mecci said he had never been asked that question before. “I really don’t know,” he admitted. “Over the course of the years that we’ve done this show, there tends to be more men who volunteer. But a lot of our improv superstars have been women.”
Mochrie said he has not been put under hypnosis by Mecci — at least not yet.
“This is something we’re planning for the future,” he said. “We haven’t had time because the tour has been so busy. He did a quick test on me a couple of days ago, though, and found that I could be a very good hypnotic subject. So I’m very excited for that.”
Mochrie admitted he wasn’t initially sold on the idea for “Hyprov” when he was first approached by Mecci.
“I thought he was insane!” Mochrie said with a laugh. “But it has turned out to be just been a pleasure. It has really sharpened my skills as a performer.”
Mochrie and Mecci debuted their first show together in 2016 at Toronto’s Second City. From there, they took the show to Montreal, London and Edinburgh. Next, the duo set out on a 50-city tour across the U.S. and Canada in 2019 before the pandemic caused them to postpone seven dates.
Today, they are ramping back up with over 50 shows planned this year.
“We’re excited that people are now going back out and having fun,” Mecci said. “COVID was obviously very tough on everybody. And now is the time to laugh again. I think laughter is the best medicine.”
The pair said their upcoming visit to Greeneville will be their first ever stop in East Tennessee.
Mecci said his mother lived in Nashville when she was young. “My grandfather was an ophthalmologist and he was doing his residency in Nashville,” he explained.
“My mother said she loved her time spent in Tennessee,” he added.