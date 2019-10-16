“Spooky Llama Trails & Tales” at the Chuckey Ruritan ball field is open a final weekend, Friday and Saturday, from 6-10 p.m.
The site is just off Highway 11E in Chuckey, 290 Chuckey Ruritan Road, South, near the Chuckey Post Office.
“The Chuckey Ruritan Club and the Lazy Llama Campground are partnering together to provide a two-weekend event that does not include devils, blood, gore, or people in “Jason” masks chasing you with a chainsaw,” a news release said.
The event is based on folklore and legends and includes a storytelling and musical hayride through a llama farm to hear the Cherokee legend of the “Wendigo.”
“The llama trails will take you through a pasture of over 45 llamas, and then you will enter the woods with spooky interactive scenes of a ‘Wendigo’ cave, a wood hag, scarecrow, dancing zombies and much more,” the release said. “The fall event will include a Native American Indian encampment with various activities including arts and crafts, storytelling, and an area to experience the beauty and gentleness of llamas.”
The event is appropriate for all ages, the release said. Smokin’ Pig barbecue sandwiches and plates will be available for sale.
Tickets are available at the gate. Adults and teenagers enter for $10. Admission for children 4-12 is $6 and toddlers 3 and under are admitted free.
Proceeds realized by Chuckey Ruritan Club will be used toward community and youth activities, the release said.
For more information, see spookyllamas.com or walnutridgellamas.com or call 423-823-2100.