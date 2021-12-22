ABINGDON — Art Lab at William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia announces more than 70 art and design classes for the Spring 2022 semester. Registration is now open at www.williamkingmuseum.org/learn-at-wkma or by calling 276-628-5005 x109.
Art Lab is William King Museum of Art’s learning center, where students, makers, educators and the public can connect, learn, and grow, a release says.
Art Lab offers both fine art and technical training in a variety of media for ages middle school through adult. Classes for Spring 2022 include drawing, printmaking, ceramics and digital media. A new ceramics studio offers the space and tools needed to instruct students in both hand-building and wheel-throwing. Several one-day workshops such as laser-cutting, Adobe intros, and drawing are scheduled during the Spring. Classes are geared toward beginners, no experience is necessary.
Register early to take advantage of temporary special rates on Adobe Bootcamp training sessions. Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign and Premiere Pro are industry standard tools for creative professionals worldwide. Art Lab’s Adobe training sessions provide a technical foundation for future graphics experts, art students, and professionals increasing their skill set. They are ideal for adults considering career change or expansion as well as students interested in the communication arts.
Opportunities just for teens are provided through Art Lab’s Teen Lab program. Weekly workshops in digital painting, 3D printing, video and more are offered at a “pay-what-you-want” price point, the release says. Participants can work through a variety of digital and physical media projects and film analysis to build technical skills and support the development of creative voice.
View classes at www.williamkingmuseum.org/learn-at-wkma. For additional information, contact Laken Bridges, Director of Higher Education at lbridges@wkmuseum.org or Alice Salyer, Digital Lab Manager, at asalyer@wkmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005.
Art Lab and Digital Lab are sponsored by the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, USDA Rural Development, Go Virginia!, the Appalachian Regional Commission, the Educational Foundation of America, the Town of Abingdon and many other generous donors.