The popularity of regional, craft-made beer has been on the rise in recent years, and with that, festivals are popping up all over the country. A new event in Greeneville this month will join the trend.
On Sept. 28, the first Downtown Brewfest will offer an opportunity to sample some of the regional craft beers available in and around East Tennessee, a news release said.
The festival will be held on West Depot Street between Main and Irish. The street will be closed for the event, which will include live music, food trucks and regional craft beer samples.
There will be 16 different craft beers available to sample from several regional breweries. Some of the breweries that will be represented are Yeehaw from Johnson City; Blackberry Farm from Knoxville; Gypsy Circus from Kingsport; Depot Street Brewery from Jonesborough; Graffiti Garden from Kingsport and more.
In addition to some tasty brews, there will be multiple food trucks in attendance, the release said.
Every ticket includes a meal voucher that can be redeemed at any food venue present at the event. Each food vendor will be showcasing a local ingredient. Top Dog, Hix BBQ, Camo Kitchen, Pizza Inn and Two Brothers will be serving up their fare to festival goers.
Live music includes country band Morgans Mill and singer-songwriter duo Sunflowers & Sin. Morgans Mill is a group of three young men who got their start while studying at East Tennessee State University. The ladies of Sunflowers & Sin are Greeneville natives who now reside in Charleston, South Carolina, the release said.
Downtown Brewfest is a fundraiser benefiting the Rural Resources Farm and Food Education Center. The event will start at 4 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. Tickets are $50 general admission which includes 4-ounce craft beer samples and a meal voucher. VIP tickets are $85 and include exclusive access to the VIP tent with two more varieties of beer, a meal voucher and a commemorative beer stein. There are also “Non-Brew” tickets available for those not interested in the beer samples but who would still like to attend the festivities. Those tickets are $20 each and include a meal voucher, the release said.
Tickets are available now at www.brewfestgreeneville.com
Rural Resources Farm and Food Education Center’s mission is to connect farms, food and our community by facilitating learning experiences to build a vital local food economy and to sustain farmland and natural resources. Rural Resources is located at 2870 Holly Creek Road, Greeneville.
For more information call Rural Resources at 423-636-8171 or visit ruralresources.net.