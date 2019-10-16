St. James Neighborhood Watch and Greene County Sheriff’s Department will host a block party Sunday, Oct. 20.
The event is 4-6 p.m. in the parking lot of St. James Community Center, 3220 St. James Road.
Everyone is invited for free food, games, prizes, music, a chance to meet neighbors and visit with representatives of local fire departments, a news releaes said. Additionally, the sheriff’s department will display vehicles, equipment, its K-9 Corps and more.
Creamy Cup will offer beverages for sale as a fundraiser benefitting Appalachian Helping Hands, sponsored by Modern Woodmen.