NASHVILLE – Tennessee State Parks are providing a 10% discount for Tennessee residents to enjoy overnight accommodations, a release says. The Discount applies to most campsites, cabins and lodge rooms across the state.
“Our parks belong to Tennesseans, so it is only fitting that state residents pay less than out-of-state visitors for overnight stays,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said in the release. “We believe Tennessee taxpayers deserve this break in the parks.”
Tennessee State Parks encourage Tennesseans to visit a park that is close to home when selecting a vacation destination and practice social distancing. The state parks offer a variety of options for overnight stays, including lodge rooms, cabins, and sites for RVs, tents and hammock camping. Overnight accommodations are open, but availability may be limited as parks officials work to maintain social distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tennessee State Parks officials advise everyone to bring and wear a mask when entering public facilities or in areas where six feet of separation is not possible.
Reservations are available online at reserve.tnstateparks.com. The discount may not be combined with other discounts such as active military, disabled veteran, senior, disabled, or state employee discounts.