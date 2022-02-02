Nothing brings back memories of the disco era more quickly than hearing the signature falsetto harmonies and funky dance beats of the Bee Gees.
Formed in 1958 by brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb, the Bee Gees went on to become musical icons of the late 1970s, with a string of blockbuster hits. Their career-igniting soundtrack for the 1977 film “Saturday Night Fever,” starring John Travolta, earned the Bee Gees five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year.
The group went on to sell more than 220 million records worldwide, becoming one of the most successful acts in pop music history. In 1997, the Bee Gees were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Today, Barry Gibb is the sole surviving member of the sibling trio.
On Feb. 12, the iconic music of the Gibb brothers will be brought to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center with “Stayin’ Alive: A Tribute to the Bee Gees.” Show time for this live musical performance is 7:30 p.m.
The Toronto-based band features the high-flying, vocal harmonies of Todd Sharman, Joseph Janisse and Tony Mattina. The group also includes three back-up musicians to round out their sound.
In a recent telephone interview, Sharman spoke about the Bee Gees and how he and his bandmates are working to keep their music alive.
As a teenager, Sharman admitted that he was more into the rock sounds of Aerosmith and Queen than dance music. In fact, it wasn’t until he was approached with the idea of forming a Bee Gees tribute band that he finally gave a closer listen to the Gibb brothers’ music. Sharman said he quickly developed a deep admiration and respect not only for their vocal harmonies and musicianship, but also for their songwriting talent.
“Their writing is fantastic,” Sharman said, “and that’s why their songs have stood the test of time.”
He pointed out that the Gibb brothers not only penned their own music, but they also wrote and produced songs for many other artists. Among those was the country chart-topper “Islands in the Stream,” recorded in 1983 by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton. They also wrote the 1980 Barbra Streisand hit “Guilty.”
Sharman joined the Stayin’ Alive project in 2001. From there, he and the band continued to hone their vocals and build their stage production. For about eight years, they served as an opening act for other musical acts, then decided to launch their own headlining show.
Today they perform around 70 shows a year across the U.S. and Canada.
During their shows, Sharman said the band covers the spectrum of the Bee Gees’ career, starting with their early hits, such as “Massachusetts,” “Broken Heart, ”“Lonely Days,” then continue into the disco era, and beyond, with such hits as “You Should Be Dancing,” “Night Fever,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” and, of course, “Stayin’ Alive.”
The show also features video clips, photos and other imagery, as well as “a few other little surprises,” Sharman added.
A well-established musician and vocalist in the Toronto music scene, Sharman is also part of a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute band, named Full Moon Fever.
The upcoming Greeneville show will be Sharman’s first time performing in Tennessee, and he said he is looking forward to visiting the area, which is so steeped in music history.
Tickets to Stayin’ Alive range from $25-$35 depending on seating location. For more information, visit npacgreeneville.com or call the NPAC box office at 423-638-1679.