What drives a famous entertainer to go on the road during the uncertainties of the present day?
“It’s about the people, for me,” said John Schneider. “I’ve always enjoyed going out and meeting people. I’m a theater brat at heart and we were always very involved with the audience. I haven’t seemed to stray away from that at all. I love it.”
Schneider spoke by phone as he and his wife Alicia drove through West Virginia in their motorhome. The couple is making their way to Bulls Gap for Bo’s Extravaganza, a family-friendly event starring Schneider and featuring music, racing, stunts and more, on Aug. 27-29 at Volunteer Speedway.
Schneider discovered another unexpected love when he took Bo’s Extravaganza on the road: dirt track racing. Although he’s always had a “need for speed,” Schneider called the dirt track an opportunity he didn’t see coming after the age of 60.
“I’ve never been in a pack of people all going fast,” Schneider explained. “In every other kind of racing, you’re close to one another but it’s unusual that you would be in a turn with no traction on your back wheels at the same time as 15 other people. I’m surprised that I do kind of live for that spot.
“I’ve driven the General Lee for decades but that’s always a solitary thing. You’re sliding around trees and you’re having fun and showing off in the dirt. There’s never someone else 2-inches away from your front and back bumper and door at the same time.”
What becomes evident conversing with Schneider is that one of his loves surpasses the rest. Schneider still refers to his wife Alicia as his bride. The two travel together and collaborate on professional projects.
“It’s a lot of fun!” he said. “We have very similar aspirations and we each have a full tool kit, but neither one of us have the other one’s tools. If you are equally yoked, I highly recommend dreaming with your spouse. It’s a good way to go.”
One project the two recently worked on is a movie called “Poker Run,” a sequel to the movie “Stand On It” released last year. Schneider hopes to wrap filming for “Poker Run” while in Bulls Gap.
“We’ve got a section that’s all about dirt track,” he explained. “We finished the movie but the one thing we don’t have are crowd responses to the race portion, so we’ll be filming people in the stands and if they want to be in ‘Poker Run’ then they are certainly welcome to be in ‘Poker Run.’ We’d love to have them.”
Schneider said Hollywood has abandoned what he describes as Southern horsepower comedy, a genre that includes Change to: “Smokey and the Bandit,” “White Line Fever,” “Stand On It,” and “Poker Run,” among others.
“There’s just something fun about that kind of movie and I am delighted that my bride and I are the ones who have brought this genre back,” Schneider said. “Hollywood is already surprised at the success of ‘Stand On It,’ but I think they’re really going to be surprised at the success of ‘Poker Run,’ to the point that they may start trying to do it. But if you remember the travesty that was the ‘Dukes of Hazard’ movie, that proved to me that they may like the food but they certainly don’t have the recipe.”
Schneider didn’t mince words when asked why an artist who achieved stardom through the likes of Warner Brothers would go Indie to produce his own work.
“Whether it’s a record label or a distribution company or a studio, the one thing they have in common is that they will never pay you anything except your advance,” he said. “They have teams of lawyers and accountants that live for proving that your movie or your record, however successful, is not making any money. So in all the things that I’ve done in over 43 years now, other than residuals, I’ve never had an ownership position in anything where it actually paid anything after it. It’s legal but it’s not honest. They call it creative accounting.
“When you are independent, you certainly take a lot more risk, but if it works, you reap a whole lot more reward. Now, bear in mind that “Poker Run” is the 12th movie that Alicia and I have made together. ‘Stand On It’ was the first one that actually made a little money. So you’ve got to be in it for the long haul.”
Fans may be may be surprised to learn that a performer who spends much of his time in the spotlight, takes pleasure in the behind-the-scenes details of producing his art. Before his name became a household word, Schneider would shoot his own movies in Super 8 film and edit them together. Later, he would spend his free time on the set with “Dukes of Hazard” Editor Russ Livingston, quizzing him about the process.
“Believe it or not, the really intricate thing I think I might enjoy the most is editing,” he shared. “All the other things are kind of gathering the pieces to the puzzle. When you edit, that’s when the continuity comes together and the comedy or the suspense comes together, that’s where a tear is created and I just love it.
“When you edit, that’s where you really learn what’s important and what’s not important. When I’m working outside of our own little group, I’m always fascinated by how much time is wasted on things that don’t matter.”
Schneider also released his latest album “Truck On,” with music from the movie “Stand On It,” this year.
“‘Truck On’ is our tribute to our nation’s truck drivers, who have kept food on the shelves and supplies on the shelves, not only throughout all the year-and-a-half of insanity but always,” Schneider said. “They don’t have the kind of job where they can wake up and have a cup of coffee with their families and then have dinner with their families. They’re in an away from home job. And there are tens of thousands of them. So in a time where it seems to be cool to be unappreciative of folks who are servants, we wanted to take the opportunity to thank our truck drivers, who really are serving us every minute of every day, every mile they drive.
“There’s a wonderful organization called the St. Christopher Trucker’s Relief Fund and a portion of the proceeds from “Truck On” goes to that. That’s an organization that helps them with medical needs. There’s a whole slew of medical issues that are not unique to but they are certainly prevalent in the trucking industry.”
He added, “We’re trying to help out, trying to give back. We’re all going to leave a mark. I’d rather it not be a stain.”
Bo’s Extravaganza, a weekend of family-friendly fun and entertainment starring John “Bo Duke” Schneider, will be held at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap Aug. 27-29. The event will feature racing, stunts, music and much more. For more information and to register as a vendor, visit otr.bosextravaganza.com. For more information about Schneider’s independently produced movies and albums, visit johnschneiderstudios.com.