The 28th annual Stories from the Pumpkin Patch will be held Saturday from 3 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site. The evening will feature several storytellers from the East Tennessee State University Communication and Storytelling master’s program. These upcoming storytellers will be telling tales of old folk lore, fall time stories, and good family fables.
During the daylight hours, various fall and Halloween crafts will be available for kids. Hot apple cider will be heated to perfection and served out of the mid-19th century George Haynes cabin. The Tipton-Haynes house will be open for visitors to leisurely stroll through the historic halls and rooms. If you dare, visitors can explore the site’s ancient and spooky cave. Johnson City Kubota will be providing a hay ride around the site. The Watauga Historical Association will be on site all day stirring the kettle to make apple butter that will be for sale. Several local vendors will be selling their homemade crafts while a handful of food trucks will allow visitors to have a picnic. Come and visit with other local historic sites and learn of the rich history of the area, a release says. Mary Beth Hertz Photography will be setting up a fall-themed photo booth for family portraits.
The Appalachian Highland Celts will have a mysterious walking trail around the historic buildings. They will also be having a bake sale and will give visitors the chance to go home with some delicious treats. Various candies and goodies will also be available for kids of all ages.
Join us and enjoy an evening outside with your family as admission is $5 per adult and $2.50 for children 12 and under. Members of Tipton-Haynes are always free. We are located at 2620 S Roan Street in Johnson City, TN. For more information please call (423) 926-3631.