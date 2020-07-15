The McKinney Center and Heritage Alliance invite you to experience Stories & Stitches: A Historical Quilt Exhibit that will feature 15 local and regional quilts from the Heritage Alliance historical collection. These quilts each come with their own stories.
This exhibit will include a variety of quilt styles, including Crazy, Friendship, Irish Chain, and Floral Pattern. One Friendship quilt even includes a personal poem on the quilt, created for a local businessman in 1860. You will not want to miss the history, stories, and beautiful stitches of these historic quilts from right around here in Historic Jonesborough, Tennessee.
‘Stories & Stitches’ will open Friday, July 17, at 7 p.m. with a virtual exhibit tour lead by Merikay Waldvogel on Facebook Live via the McKinney Center Facebook page and will then share it to the Heritage Alliance Facebook page, a release says. This exhibit will largely take place virtually, offering activities for children and adults in education and craft. ‘Stories & Stitches’ will also offer a way for all to participate by allowing submissions for online gallery of quilts on the McKinney Center’s Facebook page.
The exhibit will be open for appointment only visits at the McKinney Center, July 20- Aug. 7, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule your private viewing of this exhibit please call 423.753.0562. Groups can be up to ten people at a time and admission is free, but a donation is appreciated.
The McKinney Center and Heritage Alliance welcome Merikay Waldvogel as the guest expert on July 17th, on the McKinney Center’s Facebook Live, at 7 p.m. Waldvogel is an author, curator, and quilt researcher. Co-directing the Quilts of Tennessee survey with Bets Ramsey in the 1980s sparked a keen love for Southern quilts and quiltmakers.
The McKinney Center and the Heritage Alliance’s social media will release educational resources to accompany this exhibit. A children’s resources packet will be available on July 20, a Crazy Quilt craft challenge July 22, an online quilt puzzle, July 29, ways to submit your own quilt photographs, July 17, and a “How to Care for your Quilts” video August 1, offered by the Heritage Alliance.
The Heritage Alliance and McKinney Center have continued to provide free educational content throughout the pandemic.
