JONESBOROUGH — The StoryTown Radio Show returns to the stage Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. at the McKinney Center, followed by an opening season Gala featuring music and treats from Sweet E’s Bakery and Side Hustle Custom Bakery.
The McKinney Center is at 103 Franklin Ave., in Jonesborough.
The one-hour storytelling show with music is formatted like an old-time radio broadcast, filled with true regional stories that connect audiences to their place, performed by a homegrown cast of characters, all of whom call East Tennessee home. The live program features musical guests from across the Appalachians, from Virginia, Georgia, Tennessee and North and South Carolina.
The 2022 season is filled with great musical acts, including January’s opening act of Freddie Vanderford and Brandon Turner, a famed blues duo from Buffalo, South Carolina, specializing in Piedmont Blues. Vanderford was inducted into the South Carolina Folk Life Hall of Fame for his mastery of the blues harp and harmonica.
Other musical guests lined up for 2022 include Momma Molasses, Adam Bolt, Ubunibi-Afia Short, Aaron Jackson, Virginia West and the Jonesborough Novelty Band among others.
The Jan. 24 show is also the season opener, and immediately following the production, audiences can enjoy complimentary sweet treats by Jonesborough’s local bakeries, Sweet E’s and Side Hustle Custom Bakeries, and have an opportunity to talk with the cast and musicians.
Tickets for this live performance are $10 and available online at Jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010. Season Passes are also available for $90 for the 10-show season.
The StoryTown Radio Show is sponsored in part by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission.
The award-winning Jonesborough StoryTown Radio Show and Podcast is performed as a story-filled old-time radio performance at the McKinney Center. The production is broadcast on the local public radio station 89.5 FM the last Wednesday of the month, with bimonthly podcasts on www.storytown.simplecast.com. These productions celebrate the culture, history and stories of the people of Jonesborough and the Southern Appalachian Region. Since 2011, the show has been performed by a multi-cultural cast of local actors, storytellers and musicians, creating an audio patchwork quilt of what it means to be home in the Mountains of Tennessee.