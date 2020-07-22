The Storytown Radio Show has continued bringing the stories of Jonesborough and Northeast Tennessee to the radio and podcast, even while their live production has been suspended. But this month, the cast will perform a live-stream for audiences, with an episode all about travel and adventures, a release says.
Audiences will have an opportunity to travel-at least virtually – through the stories of local community members who have gone on great adventures. This virtual production will take place Monday, July 27, at 7 p.m.
“We’ve heard from so many of our usual audience members, and we want to take a first step toward ‘normal’ during this pandemic, and that would be to have the cast perform live for an audience – but the audience will watch from their own homes,” explains Jules Corriere, writer and director of the long-running StoryTown Radio Show (formerly the Yarn Exchange Radio Show), in a release.
Audiences may purchase tickets for the live stream for $5, which will help support the production costs associated with the production. Audience will receive a Zoom invitation the day before the live-stream, and will be able to see the show, as well as have interactions with each other and the cast during the production, through the chatroom, which will be moderated by StoryTown intern Lilli Erbach.
The cast has continued to present the monthly radio show throughout the pandemic this year, pausing only in March to reassess options and plan an alternate way to record the stories. During April and May, the cast used phone-in and Skype methods, and recorded individually from their own homes.
Beginning in June, the cast successfully performed a live-stream episode for season pass holders via Zoom from the McKinney Center, practicing social distancing, disinfecting the microphones, and wearing masks when not performing.
On July 27, the performance will open to general audience members for the livestream. Joining the cast will be musician Aaron Jackson from Johnson City, who will perform his upcoming new single, as well as other songs.
To attend the live-stream and support the work of the StoryTown Radio Show and podcast, reserve a place by calling the Historic Visitors Center at 423.753.1010 or purchase online at Jonesborough.com/tickets.
This program out of the McKinney Center is supported by The Tennessee Arts Commission, the Wild Women of Jonesborough, Main Street Café and Catering, and Nancy Hope and Odie Major.