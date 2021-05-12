The annual spring high school art exhibits for Greeneville and Greene County have been impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic for the second year in a row. Physical exhibits at the Greeneville Arts Council’s Mason House Gallery in the General Morgan Inn were canceled. But with the help of the council, art teachers and their students have been able to continue the exhibits online.
Greeneville Arts Council Director of Exhibitions Til Greene said she personally misses the in-person art shows.
“We usually have a reception for these high school kids. We’ve always enjoyed them,” Greene said, adding that it also provides an opportunity for parents to meet their child’s art teacher, as well as networking opportunities for the students.
According to South Greene High School art teacher Colleen Bowman, it puts students in the same venue as professional artists where their work is viewed not only by the community, but by visitors from other counties and states.
“It builds up self confidence to show in a professional exhibit,” she said. “It gives them an opportunity to show what they can do in art and just how creative they are.”
“I like to be in an art show because I get to show off my work and I’m really proud of my work,” agreed Grayson Kilday, a sophomore at South Greene High School who enjoys capturing emotion in the faces of her portraits and said she’s glad she could invite her family to view her work online.
“It’s very exciting but also scary at the same time because I enjoyed creating those things so I want to show them to other people but I’m also scared of the criticism they might give,” said Jennifer Davis, a senior at South Greene High School.
Greene said moving from physical exhibits to online exhibits for 2020 and 2021 provided an opportunity for the student artists to learn a different way to get their work out to the public. Besides providing an avenue for the exhibit, the arts council also provides monetary support for school art programs.
“For Greene County, especially the high schools, the arts council has been invaluable in donating money,” said Bowman. “They have given us money that I’ve been able to use to buy big ticket items such as a slab roller — like a cookie roller for clay — and a clay extruder — like a big playdough machine. They help me buy things that I normally wouldn’t be able to buy.”
The arts council’s support also allows Bowman to take art students to UT in Knoxville to experience art at a college level.
While art teachers have expressed gratitude to the council for their monetary support and providing an opportunity to continue the student art exhibits online, Greene said she is grateful for the dedication of the art teachers to persevere through the challenges COVID presented.
“My hat’s off to the teachers who have had to come up with creative ideas through this last year to keep their students engaged in their artwork,” Greene said. “They need a medal and a pay raise.”
Importance of Art in Schools
The high school art exhibits also highlight the underlying importance of making art accessible to students in school settings.
“A lot of kids do art that is never seen, because it’s personal,” Bowman said.
“As an art teacher, my kids show me their art all the time,” she added, saying that her role is to help them grow in their art skills without judging the subject matter they choose, allowing students an avenue for self-expression. “Art is another great outlet for students to explore, to get recognition, to show their talent. Art in schools is an opportunity to express themselves and get recognition.”
She noted that art work is just as intensive as other school work, requiring the same kind of effort and dedication to progress.
“Art is important to me because it’s my form of self-expression,” said Davis, who entered a clay coil pot in the exhibit. “It brings joy to me. I like taking things and making something out of them.”
She has learned more than the how-tos of creating things from her art classes.
“I’ve learned that hard work pays off,” she said.
More than a year in a pandemic has changed much about how art programs are implemented in the schools as well as how art exhibits are conducted.
“I’m not going to lie, it has been a great challenge this year,” said Bowman, citing the difficulties of getting kids to understand instructions and giving one-on-one help via remote learning options, as well as getting art supplies to them that would normally be available in the classroom.
One strategy that helped overcome those difficulties was creating demonstration videos, though they were challenging for Bowman to create and post.
“I think I’ve had more of a challenge because I’m old school,” she said “I resisted this online teaching. It’s made me more of a thinking outside the box teacher.”
She believes having experienced online learning has had benefits as well as challenges for the students as well.
“I think now that they’ve seen demonstration videos it has opened up their thinking to learning more online,” Bowman said. “That little bit more exposure to it is great. It broadens their way of thinking and they look for other opportunities (to learn).”
Students have found unexpected benefits as well, such as learning to handle time wisely and prioritize work. Kilday said the benefits go beyond learning and life skills.
“It’s been really hard this year,” she admits. “There’s been a lot to handle. My art classes have given me a reason to take some time for myself. They help me relax.”
“I’m proud of what the students have been able to put out during this trying year,” Bowman said. “They stepped up to the challenge. Even with all these difficulties they were able to produce beautiful, outstanding stuff. That shows their dedication as young artists.”
Senior Perspectives
The Greene County high schools art show closed on April 30.
The Greeneville High School 2021 Senior Perspective, a showcase of twenty works of art created by nine students and sponsored by the Greeneville Arts Council, is now underway online.
The show includes pottery, sculpture, watercolors, drawings, photography, and graphic digital art. Featured artists are Mara Rich, Sarah Smith, Alison Evans, Chelsea Mull, Courtney Bowers, Thein Le, Takiya Curry, Walker Townsley, and Lexi Humbert.
Many of the artists featured will be continuing their artistic endeavors at the college level. All artwork can be viewed on the Arts Council website at greenevilleartscouncil.org until 31.