KINGSPORT – For this year’s Summer Art Show, regional artists of all levels, professional, amateur or student, were invited to enter. Now, their work is available for viewing.
The Renaissance Center Main Gallery is open for guests to visit at their leisure, under social distancing guidelines, a release says. Most of the artwork displayed for the Summer Art Show is available for sale through the Kingsport Art Guild. Guests can stop by the Gallery through July 28 to appreciate the art on display.
On July 11, the Summer Art Show conducted a virtual awards ceremony. The ceremony is available for viewing on the Kingsport Art Guild’s Facebook page.
The Summer Art Show will run from July 8, to July 28, and the Gallery will be open to the public 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Visit www.kingsportartguild.com for more information about the Summer Art Show and other upcoming events.