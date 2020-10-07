The Greeneville Arts Council announced its Sunday ART Drive-Buy! social distancing event will take place Sunday, Oct. 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
During this unprecedented pandemic, it is as important as ever to stay connected to our arts community and support local artists, a release says. Throughout Greeneville and Greene County, artists will be exhibiting various works, from paintings and sculptures, to handmade crafts, and thought-provoking pieces to view and wonder at.
Many items will be for sale, and we urge our community to support our artists with a purchase. Your support is especially crucial since many galleries and craft shows nationwide have closed down due to Covid-19. We also hope that this event will provide an opportunity for us all to get out of the house, find solace, and enrich our lives through the sheer joy and appreciation of art, culture, and community.
Visit greenevilleartscouncil.org for information about the Sunday ART Drive- Buy! including participating artists, links to their contact information, and exhibit location. Click on the live link for their exhibit location. The rain date for the event is Oct. 25.
We strongly urge all participants to adhere to Covid-19 safety protocols such as wearing masks and social distancing.
For more info, contact sundayartdrivebuy@gmail.com or call/text 423.972.9265.