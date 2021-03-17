STATE ROAD, North Carolina – The Surry County Wine Trail celebrates a milestone as a recent flurry of openings pushed the number of wineries to 20 along this popular Yadkin Valley trail.
The November debut of Golden Road Vineyards in State Road capped four straight months in which the trail gained a winery, a release says. The flurry started with the August opening of Pilot Mountain Vineyards in Pinnacle. Next up, in September, was Serre Vineyards in Mount Airy, followed in October by Hidden Vineyard in Dobson.
“It’s a huge accomplishment to reach 20 wineries on the Surry County Wine Trail,” says Jessica Roberts, executive director of the Tourism Partnership of Surry County, said in the release. “The addition of these four wineries sets up our visitors for many new experiences and return trips.”
Owners Chad and Crista Guebert intended to pop the cork at Golden Road Vineyards much earlier in 2020, but pandemic year challenges altered that schedule.
“Everything was delayed by Covid, and we were just glad to finally open Thanksgiving weekend,” Chad says. “I guess it was meant to be that we would be No. 20 in 2020.”
Golden Road, like many Yadkin Valley vineyards, tweaked its operation plan to focus on outdoor tastings. The Gueberts built an open-air patio featuring three fire pits and eventually added two more pits that can be used on busier days.
“Even with the pandemic, people want to get out, and wineries are a good way to get out and stay distanced,” Crista says.
Local tourism leaders launched the trail with 15 wineries in January 2018. Roberts says it was instantly successful and fueled an increase in tourists. She points to the latest spending impact numbers from Visit NC, which show Surry County visitors spent nearly $138 million in 2019.
“The popularity of Yadkin Valley in general, and the Surry County Wine Trail in particular, is drawing folks to our area,” Roberts says. “Visitors are excited about the number of wineries, which encourages them to stay longer and do more. They like that we have laid out the trail for them and made it easy to find their way around wine county.”
In addition to the four new wineries, the trail includes: Adagio, Carolina Heritage, Elkin Creek, Grassy Creek, Haze Gray, Herrera, JOLO, Jones von Drehle, McRitchie, Old North State, Rayson, Round Peak, Shelton, Slightly Askew, Stony Knoll and Surry Cellars.
The newly updated Surry County Wine Trail map brochure also features four breweries
and a distillery, plus information about vineyard lodging, the varietals of grapes grown in the region and a listing of annual events.
To download a digital version of the trail map brochure or request a copy via mail, go to www.YadkinValleyNC.com/guides.