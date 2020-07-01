Americans may not be feeling the red, white and blue this year. According to a national survey, patriotism is flagging this Fourth of July due to the coronavirus pandemic, economic hardship, systemic racism and volatile protests, with almost 1 in 3 Americans feeling less patriotic this year than last.
Around 82% of Americans feel less free this year than last year, 74% of Americans will not travel and over 78 percent of Americans will also spend less money this 4th of July compared to last year as the country slowly reopens in the wake of COVID-19, according to WalletHub’s nationally representative Coronavirus and fourth of July Survey.
In Greeneville and Greene County, sentiments about patriotism are mixed, according to Town of Greeneville Public Relations Manager, Amy Rose and John Price, who serve on the town’s American Downtown celebration committee.
“I feel like patriotism is down this year,” Rose said. “We’re in a tough social climate right now.”
“I think the level of patriotism is good,” Price said. “I think it’s high. I mean just like anytime, you’ve got people that are down on what’s happening (with COVID-19 and racial issues) but I think overall we’re in a good spot.”
Feedback on the Fourth of July parade-turned-caravan and other celebrations scheduled for the holiday has also been mixed.
“Following the Facebook chatter and different forums, it’s a lot of mixed reviews,” Price said. “There are some that are all about doing the Fourth of July celebration but there are some that, even with the restrictions that we’ve made, (have concerns). I think for the most part it’s positive.”
Price said the possibility of large crowds coming from other areas gave him pause.
“That was a big concern on my part because since other areas are not doing their things, people are looking for a place to go.”
Rose said the concern influenced planning for the event.
“I’ve seen a mix of responses, to be honest with you,” Rose said. “I’ve seen a lot of positive and a little bit of cautionary.
“Our committee has talked about the fact that we could be a huge celebration if people come from Bristol, Johnson City, areas that have canceled everything,” Rose said. “We’ve designed our layout in a way that they can social distance.”
For more information about the celebration visit www.facebook.com/TownofGreeneville or www.greenevilletn.gov.