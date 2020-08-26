Kingsport – Live music returns to the region in September as Symphony of the Mountains launches a unique season.
The Covid-19 pandemic has challenged the organization to “think outside the box” while planning live performances for the fall, a release says.
Music Director, Cornelia Laemmli Orth said in the release, “To keep everybody safe we reworked the program for the 2020-2021 Season. In the fall we are replacing the big orchestra performances with smaller ensemble concerts to phase in a path to normalcy. This gives us the opportunity to showcase the sections of the orchestra each month – brass, strings, woodwinds, and in January the percussion section. We are presenting the early fall concerts outside or in large venues to give plenty of space to the musicians and the audience for social distancing. The programs will be shorter in duration with no intermission. They will also be free of admission to ensure that everybody has the possibility to attend while eliminating the need for the handling of payments or tickets.”
Brass Quintet ConcertsOn Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Allandale Mansion in Kingsport, and on Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. at the Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, Symphony of the Mountains’ Brass Quintet will present two outdoor concerts with brass favorites of a variety of styles including music of J. S. Bach, Scott Joplin, Henry Mancini and “Variations on an Appalachian Round” by David Newell. These concerts will enable patrons to enjoy the end of the summer while safely enjoying a picnic and live music.
Appalachian StringsOn Oct. 10 at 4 p.m. at the Emory and Henry College in Emory, Virginia, and on Oct. 11 at 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport, Symphony of the Mountains’ newest group, the Appalachian Strings, will present two concerts with light classics, Bluegrass and Appalachian music. Audience favorites such as “Eine kleine Nachtmusik” by Mozart, Copland’s “Rodeo” and “Ashokan Farewell” together with Appalachian folk tunes and fiddle dances will make for a fun program as we ease our audiences back into live performances.
Woodwind Quintet and Jazz QuartetOur final fall small ensemble concerts take place Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Bristol and Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. at UVA Wise, Virginia. They include the Symphony of the Mountains Woodwind Quintet playing works by Gunther Schuller and Appalachian music by regional composer Greg Danner followed by the delightfully intriguing Suite for Cello and Jazz Piano Trio by Claude Bolling.
“By the Fireside” Holiday ConcertsWe will ring in the Holidays on Dec. 5 and 6, with our first full orchestra concerts of the season. This year the performances will take place without our regular guest groups. Instead, the orchestra will shine, filling the halls with the sounds of both classic and contemporary holiday favorites in Kingsport & Abingdon. Two performances without intermission are planned Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Toy F. Reid Employee Center in Kingsport to enable social distancing for patrons in a half-filled concert hall. The Abingdon performance will take place Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. at an exciting new location for the Symphony, Highlands Fellowship Church. These concerts and remaining concerts will be ticketed events, available by season ticket or single ticket purchases.
Isotone: A Collision of Science and MusicThese programs, highlighting the percussion section, will take place Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. at UVA Wise, Virginia, and Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Renaissance Center in Kingsport. Isotone concerts have delighted audiences for over ten years, including performances in New York City, and Vancouver, Canada. Eastman Chemist, Dr. Stephen Orth, joins the ensemble in presentations of music in Chemistry and tributes to Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking.
Happy Birthday Beethoven!On Feb. 27, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. at Toy F. Reid Employee Center in Kingsport, we will have a delayed 250th birthday celebration, presenting one of tBeethoven’s most beloved masterworks: “The Violin Concerto in D major” with soloist Christina Bouey. She will be performing on a Stradivarius Violin. The concerto will be complemented with Mozart’s Overture to “Le Nozze di Figaro” and Haydn’s famous Symphony #101 “The Clock.”
English DelightsSymphony of the Mountains continues to support young artists through the bi-annual Elizabeth Harper Vaughan Concerto Competition. This year’s winner, Benjamin Doane, a student from the Juilliard School will perform the Elgar Cello Concerto. After intermission Rutter’s famous Requiem will be presented in collaboration with the Voices of the Mountains (Symphony of the Mountains own choral group), the ETSU choirs, the Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy (Symphony of the Mountains official Children’s Choir) and the Tusculum University choir. The concert will be presented at the Toy F. Reid Employee Center in Kingsport, TN on April 17, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.
When Instruments Roamed the Earth!®We will present our annual Family and School Concerts in Bristol, in collaboration with the Paramount Theatre on May 2, 2021 at 3 p.m. Symphony of the Mountains is delighted to have been chosen to present this wonderful Family Concert introducing children of all ages to the instruments of the orchestra as if dinosaurs of the past. The program was very well received when premiered in Fort Worth, Texas, and is now being promoted throughout the country. This series will include two school concerts on May 3 presented at no charge for children bused in from regional schools.
Subscription tickets for the season beginning in December after the free fall concerts will go on sale in August. Single ticket sales will open in October. More information is available at www.symphonyofthemountains.org, or call 423-392-8423 for questions or tickets.