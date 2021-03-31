Kingsport, Tenn. – Symphony of the Mountains presents “Isotone: A Collision of Science and Music” at the Renaissance Center Theater April 17 at 7:30 p.m. Originally scheduled for one performance, a special grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission has enabled the production of a second performance especially for children at 3 p.m.
Isotone concerts have delighted audiences for over ten years, including performances in New York City and Vancouver, Canada. The concerts originated in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, as a collaboration of the American Museum of Science and Energy and the Oak Ridge Civic Music Association, a release says.
The group of four Symphony of the Mountains musicians includes violinist Susan Eddlemon, soprano Jennifer Harrell, and percussionists Clark Harrell and Scott Eddlemon. These concerts will present unique works celebrating iconic scientists Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking. The performance makes use of a variety of unique instruments including an electric violin, a Van de Graaff generator and “particle-clickers” played by the audience. Also featured will be a collection of science songs highlighted by Tom Lehrer’s famous rendition of “The Elements.”
Becky Ball, concert reviewer, wrote in the March 2010 issue of The Oak Ridger: “This out-of-the-box program fed our brains with fascinating information and our musical souls with unique rhythms, dynamics and timbre!”
Matt Weber, reviewer for “I Care If You Listen” wrote of the New York City première concert “Isotone captured the excitement, energy, and humor, as well as the dangers, of physics.”
Both performances are suitable for children, but the afternoon performance is abridged to be 45 minutes long for younger children. Tickets are $25 for adults. Children and students are admitted free but must reserve a ticket beforehand due to COVID-19 requirements. Attendees must be masked and parties will be seated at least six feet. apart. Due to COVID-19 requirements only 75 seats are available for each performance.
Symphony of the Mountains continues to adjust its spring concert schedule. The Symphony Winds, Brass and Percussion players will play in “Spring Winds,” an outdoor concert at the Allandale Mansion Amphitheater May 2, and replacing the “Happy Birthday, Beethoven” concert will be “Go for Baroque,” a chamber ensemble concert featuring New York violinist Christina Bouey and her Stradivarius. She will play Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” and Bach’s “Brandenburg Concerto #1” June 5 and 6 at First Presbyterian Church in Bristol.
We will continue to closely monitor the pandemic situation and CDC’s guidelines, and adjust our plans accordingly. Isotone tickets are available now, and tickets for other events will be available for purchase one month before each concert. For more information visit www.symphonyofthemountains.org or call the Symphony office at 423-392-8423.