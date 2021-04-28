KINGSPORT – Symphony of the Mountains’ Winds, Brass and Percussion players will present the family friendly outdoor concert “Spring Winds,” at the Allandale Mansion Amphitheater Sunday, May 2 at 3 p.m. After a year of lock-down our woodwind and brass players are excited to be playing live music again, a release says.
The program includes a variety of styles of music including Leo Arnaud’s “Bugler’s Dream” better known as the Olympic Theme, a Mozart Serenade for Winds, and the ever-popular Spanish march, “Amparito Roca.” Principal Trombonist Jimmie Self will play the solo euphonium in “Atlantic Zephyr,” and the percussion section will be featured in two solo works. The big finale will be a treat for the audience as well as the orchestra: Bagpiper Jon Shell of Elizabethton will join in for a special rendition of “Amazing Grace.”
Tickets are on sale at the Symphony office or web site. Admission is $20 for adults. Children and students are admitted free of admission. Although outdoors, we request attendees to be masked and parties seated at least 6 feet apart.
Symphony of the Mountains will conclude its 2020-2021 season in June with two performances of “Go for Baroque,” a chamber ensemble concert featuring New York violinist Christina Bouey and her Stradivarius instrument. She will be playing Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” and Bach’s “Brandenburg Concerto #1” on June 5 and 6 at First Presbyterian Church in Bristol. Tickets are $35 and will go on sale in May. For more information visit www.symphonyofthemountains.org or call the Symphony office at 423-392-8423.