The Symphony of the Mountains will continue its fall season, “Our Appalachian Mountain Home,” on Oct. 22-23 with two performances of Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3, the “Scottish Symphony.”
The concert, entitled “From Scotland to Appalachia,” will celebrate “the many Scots/Irish settlers of our Appalachian region,” a news release states.
In a statement, Scott Eddlemon, the symphony’s executive director, remarked “I myself am a descendant of Clan Cameron, and I have loved learning what our incredible Scottish and Irish forebears accomplished as they settled in these mountains.”
This Oct. 22 show will mark the symphony’s first performance at the new Martin Center for the Arts in Johnson City, the release notes.
The concert will also include the “magnificent Beethoven ‘Emperor Concerto’ No. 5 for piano and orchestra,” the release adds.
Postponed from 2020, the year of Beethoven’s 250th birthday, the concerto will be performed by Dr. Tatiana Tessman.
Tessman has performed as soloist with orchestras around the world, including the World Symphony in Cincinnati, Uruguay Philharmonic Symphony, Panama Philharmonic Symphony, Korea W. Philharmonic, and Bach Festival Orchestra. She performed with the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra upon a personal invitation from Maestro Mstislav Rostropovich. Additionally, Tessman won first prize at the Glenn Gould International Piano Competition in Ostra, Italy.
On Oct. 23, the Symphony of the Mountains will repeat its performance of the “Scottish Symphony” at the Kingsport Farmers Market.
“When concert halls were closed due to the pandemic, SOTM, always thinking out of the box, played their first free concert there,” the release says.
According to Music Director, Cornelia Laemmli Orth, the event was so popular that the “Symphony at the Farmers Market” will now become an annual tradition.
“The free 45-minute concert provides an enjoyable afternoon and the perfect venue and opportunity to introduce newcomers to the orchestra,” the release says.
On Nov. 4, the symphony will partner with the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce to perform “From Broadway to Hollywood” in celebration of the chamber’s 75th anniversary. The Voices of the Mountains will also present a special Veterans Day Concert Nov. 11 at the Kingsport Farmers Market.
Visit symphonytix.com for further details about the Symphony of the Mountains and its upcoming concerts.