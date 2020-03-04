Debbie Briscoe

Appalachian Paddling Enthusiast Society President Debbie Briscoe of Bluff City helped with a creekside clean-up at David Crockett Birthplace State Park on Feb. 22, along with approximately 20 other members of APES. The group will be among the volunteers taking part in the 4th Annual Bill Beazell & Allen Robbins Memorial Tailwater Roundup.

 Photo Special To The Sun

The 4th Annual Bill Beazell & Allen Robbins Memorial Tailwater Roundup is set for Saturday, March 7, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The public is welcome.

The tailwater clean-up removes debris and litter from area rivers. Participants can choose to take part in either the Watauga clean-up by meeting at the Ingles in Elizabethton, or the South Holston clean-up by meeting at the Bluff City Boat Ramp.

After clean-up festivities will continue at State Street Brewing Co., 801 State St. Bristol, Virginia.

For more information contact the Appalachian Paddling Enthusiasts Society or the Overmountain Chapter Trout Unlimited.