The 4th Annual Bill Beazell & Allen Robbins Memorial Tailwater Roundup is set for Saturday, March 7, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The public is welcome.
The tailwater clean-up removes debris and litter from area rivers. Participants can choose to take part in either the Watauga clean-up by meeting at the Ingles in Elizabethton, or the South Holston clean-up by meeting at the Bluff City Boat Ramp.
After clean-up festivities will continue at State Street Brewing Co., 801 State St. Bristol, Virginia.
For more information contact the Appalachian Paddling Enthusiasts Society or the Overmountain Chapter Trout Unlimited.