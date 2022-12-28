A trip to the zoo may seem more like a summer-time activity.
However, the wintertime can actually be a great time to visit, officials with Zoo Knoxville say.
In the summer months when heat and humidity here in East Tennessee are sweltering, most of the animals tend to find shade and sleep through the heat of the day, officials say. On cooler (but not too cold) days, however, many of the animals are more active, giving zoo visitors a chance to view them.
Earlier this month on a nice, upper-50s day, I ventured to Knoxville and made a trip to the zoo with my son and his girlfriend. Not only was it a. Great chance to get out of the house and get some exercise walking around the zoo, but it was a wonderful opportunity to catch many of the animals enjoying the warm winter day as well.
Several of the animals were out and about on that day, including the zoo’s two African lion cubs, who were found enjoying special treats being supplied to them by one of their caretakers. The male and female lion siblings marked their 1st birthday on Dec. 21. They were hand-raised at the zoo after their mother rejected them, a caretaker told me.
During my visit, the crowd was light, making getting around the zoo and leisurely spending time at the exhibits very enjoyable. I was certainly eager to get photos of the animals in order to share a few with you today in Accent.
During the recent Arctic blast when temperatures in the Tennessee Valley dipped to the single digits, the zoo was closed to visitors since the extreme temperatures were way too cold for both animals and humans. During this time, the caretakers took extra measures to make sure the animals were safe and secure inside their enclosures and supplied with extra food and heat sources.
Now that the temperatures are making a rebound — with temperatures forecasted to reach the 60s for highs by New Year’s Day — it may be a great time for a trip to the zoo before another cold blast hits the region again this winter.
Zoo Knoxville is located just off I-40 in East Knoxville at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Drive. Current hours are daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $24.95 for adults and $19.95 for children ages 3-12, senior adults ages 65 and older, and college students with valid ID. Children ages 2 and under are admitted free.
Currently the zoo is hosting the “wildest light spectacular” in the region. Zoo Lights, presented by Chick-fil-A, opened in late November and is continuing on selected dates through Jan. 8.
The after-dark event features glowing lanterns, holiday refreshments, a flying sleigh zip line, a scavenger hunt, private igloos and more. The final dates for the event are today through Jan. 1 and Jan. 4-8 ,from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., each night.
Please note that admission to Zoo Lights is separate from regular zoo tickets. Admission to Zoo Lights is $24 for adults ages 13 and up and $18 for children ages 3-12. Zoo Knoxville members receive discount admission to the holiday event.
Visit zooknoxville.org to learn more.